JUST IN: 8 year old boy passes away from gunshot wound at gas station

Published

9 mins ago

on

LEHI CITY, UT (September 3, 2024) – Lehi City Police Department announces the passing of an 8-year-old male who was accidently wounded by a firearm.

Monday, September 2nd at around 7:39 pm,  Lehi officers responded to a call of the minor with a gunshot wound to the head. The shooting appeared to be unintentional and self-inflicted. The incident occurred in a vehicle located in the parking lot of a Maverick gas station (3569 N Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, UT 84043)

Life saving measures were made by officers that responded to the scene as well as bystanders. The victim was transported to a local Lehi hospital in extreme critical condition and was airlifted to a hospital up north. He passed away the morning of Tuesday, September 3, 2024.

