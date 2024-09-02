Connect with us

Boy in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself at Lehi gas station

Boy in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself at Lehi gas station

5 hours ago

A young boy is in critical condition at Salt Lake Primary Children’s Hospital after accidentally shooting himself at the Thanksgiving Point Maverick gas station on Monday night.

The incident occurred while the boy’s parents were inside the gas station. Quick action from an off-duty police officer and nearby bystanders provided immediate assistance until first responders arrived.

Lehi City provided the following statement when reached for comment:

“Monday, September 2nd at around 7:39 pm,  

Lehi officers responded to a call of a minor with a gunshot wound to the head. The shooting appears to be unintentional and self-inflicted. The incident occurred in a vehicle located in the parking lot of a Maverick gas station (3569 N Thanksgiving Way, Lehi, UT 84043)

Life saving measures were made by officers that responded to the scene as well as bystanders.

The victim was transported to a local Lehi hospital in extreme critical condition and was airlifted to a hospital up north.”

