Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: August 2024 vs (2023)

Homes sold: 123 (109)



Average home price: $630,174 ($665,193)

Median home price: $530,000 ($556,200)



Average days on the market: 41 (43)

Average square feet: 2,781 (2,949)

Average price per square foot: $231.28 ($230.46)

Most expensive home sold: $2,780,000 / 5 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 5,138 sq. ft. / 1.22 acres

Least expensive home sold: $325,823 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,272 sq. ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 183 (existing homes) and 182 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 49

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 9/1

