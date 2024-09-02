Local News
Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: August 2024 vs (2023)
Homes sold: 123 (109)
Average home price: $630,174 ($665,193)
Median home price: $530,000 ($556,200)
Average days on the market: 41 (43)
Average square feet: 2,781 (2,949)
Average price per square foot: $231.28 ($230.46)
Most expensive home sold: $2,780,000 / 5 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 5,138 sq. ft. / 1.22 acres
Least expensive home sold: $325,823 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,272 sq. ft. / condo
Total listings currently available: 183 (existing homes) and 182 (new construction)
Listings over $1 million: 49
*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 9/1
