American Fork boat harbor amenities and parking lot to be upgraded

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

In recent weeks, American Fork City announced plans to update its Utah Lake boat harbor and associated amenities. City officials anticipate construction beginning in September 2024, when the boating season finishes. The projected completion date for the first two phases of the project is next summer (2025).

The updates are the culmination of many years of planning and effort. “American Fork City staff, along with input from the City Council members and Mayor, began work on the boat harbor and applied for funding in 2016,” city representatives explained. “We have received input from boat harbor users, employees, the parks and recreation committee and several engineers to produce the final design. We have looked at best practices at other harbors and lakes and worked to integrate features that we feel will be utilized and are affordable for our project.”

The updates will cost around 3.3 million dollars. According to city representatives, “Funding has been secured through grants. The Utah County Tourism, Recreation, Cultural, Convention, and Airport Facilities Tax Act (TRCC Tax) will fund $1,456,643. The Utah Department of Natural Resources, Division of Forestry, Fire and State Lands will fund $2,000,000 of the project.”

With these improvements, American Fork City officials hope the harbor can continue to be used for generations to come.

Parking fees will still be collected to operate and maintain the improvements. “When the boat harbor fully functions, the revenues collected offset the expenses incurred to operate the facility. Revenues and expenses are accounted for in the city general fund/operational budget,” city representatives shared.

Once the updates are complete, the harbor will continue to host the free life jackets program. This free amenity includes over 400 life jackets available for visitors to use as needed. This program, derived from the Utah Lake Authority, has encouraged safety and provided additional resources for those who use the harbor.

Additionally, the updates will include maintaining and upkeep of the beach area. In 2017, over 800 tons of sand were placed at the harbor to create a beach environment. The city plans to mitigate any erosion and loss.

“Without erosion mitigation that protects the beachfront, the sand will blow and wash away from the wind and lake. The city is aware of this and will plan to replenish it on a regular basis. This is a relatively common occurrence among exposed beach fronts,” city representatives explained. “While we don’t have any specific metrics to share for measuring how successful the sand placement was, we saw increased usage of the beach area after we brought the sand in. It created a much more enjoyable place and surface for people to gather. Our updated boat harbor will include amenities in and around the beachfront area, which will also get another injection of sand. The improved beach area will include features like hammock posts, concrete Corn Hole games, a new playground area, new seating areas, a new restroom, new shade structures and other amenities that will improve the user experience at the lake.”

Harbor officials plan to rent kayaks, paddleboards and potentially jet skis, boats and other watercraft.

Although the parking fee is $10, those who walk or bike to the beach area may do so for free. For more information on this project, visit American Fork Beach and Boat Harbor | American Fork, UT – Official Website.