Utah County Real Estate Snapshot: July 2024 vs (2023)

Homes sold: 732 (701)



Average home price: $563,767 ($584,560)

Median home price: $496,854 ($500,000)



Average days on the market: 40 (43)

Average square feet: 2,643 (2,740)

Average price per square foot: $223.81 ($221.24)

Most expensive home sold: $2,500,000 / 4 bedrooms / 3 baths / 4,030 sq. ft. / 4.1 acres / Pleasant Grove

Least expensive home sold: $192,000 / 1 bedrooms / 1 baths / 640 sq. ft. / 55+ condo / American Fork

Total listings currently available: 1,636 (existing homes) and 772 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 363

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 8/2

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com