Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: July 2024
Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: July 2024 vs (2023)
Homes sold: 86 (107)
Average home price: $594,973 ($651,385)
Median home price: $546,510 ($544,590)
Average days on the market: 53 (39)
Average square feet: 2,794 (2,891)
Average price per square foot: $221.46 ($231.31)
Most expensive home sold: $1,568,900 / 5 bedrooms / 3.5 baths / 4,911 sq. ft. / .43 acres
Least expensive home sold: $325,500 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,255 sq. ft. / condo
Total listings currently available: 211 (existing homes) and 189(new construction)
Listings over $1 million: 52
*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 8/2
Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com