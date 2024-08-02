Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: July 2024 vs (2023)

Homes sold: 86 (107)



Average home price: $594,973 ($651,385)

Median home price: $546,510 ($544,590)



Average days on the market: 53 (39)

Average square feet: 2,794 (2,891)

Average price per square foot: $221.46 ($231.31)

Most expensive home sold: $1,568,900 / 5 bedrooms / 3.5 baths / 4,911 sq. ft. / .43 acres

Least expensive home sold: $325,500 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,255 sq. ft. / condo

Total listings currently available: 211 (existing homes) and 189(new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 52

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS as of 8/2

