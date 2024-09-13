Former Skyridge soccer star Bellini gets shot at U-17 World Cup berth

Former Skyridge soccer player Kalena Bellini was notified yesterday (Sept. 12) that she has been invited to train with the Brazilian Women’s National Team U-17, with the chance to earn a spot on the roster for the upcoming FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.

The Brazilian national team account on Instagram released the list officially. There were 24 players invited to the squad, of whom 21 will be rostered for the competition.

The team will play three friendlies in Spain before continuing on to the Dominican Republic for the 16-team tournament, scheduled for Oct. 16-Nov. 3.

Bellini was an attacker on the Brazil U-17 squad that played for the South American Championship in Paraguay during March.

The daughter of Buck and Marisa Bellini, she graduated early in May at the end of her junior year. According to her mother, “she was supposed to start college this fall, but since she got the call up to the World Cup, she postponed it to January.”

Originally a UVU commit, she has now accepted a full scholarship to play soccer at the University of Central Florida.