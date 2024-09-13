Pioneer girls soccer 2nd after first league cycle

The Lehi High School girls soccer team is tied with American Fork for second place in Region 3 with a 3-2 mark after the first round of play. State No. 1 Lone Peak remains undefeated at 5-0 (11-0 overall) and owns the top spot.

Aug. 27: Lehi 3, American Fork 0

The Pioneers opened league play with a shutout over the Cavemen. Sophomore midfielder Lexi Beaudin gave Lehi the quick advantage with a goal assisted by senior forward Adelle Grimley just minutes into the contest.

Freshman forward Emery Thatcher provided the other two scores, one in each half, the first assisted by senior midfielder Chelsea Hartmann the other unassisted. Senior keeper Kelsey Badger registered the shutout with the help of her unyielding back line.

“Today was an example of sticking to the game plan and the girls worked so hard to do just that and executed it to perfection,” said Coach Jonas Hartmann. “We had prepared ourselves for a battle and we were determined to prove that Lehi can hang with the top and we are not there by mistake.

“I think a solid 3-0 shows that. I doubt people will take us lightly after this win,” he continued. “We knew how AF was going to come out and while they are a solid team, we had answers and knew how to hurt them.

“However, they battled bravely all game, and we are very aware that they will come out super hard when we go to their house,” he said. “I think this one proves a little more. The girls worked so hard and deserve all the credit and were rightfully so very happy with the result.”

Aug. 29: Skyridge 2, Lehi 0

The Pioneers suffered their first loss of the season in a rivalry game at Skyridge. The Falcons scored twice in the first half and gave up nothing all afternoon to secure the victory.

“It was a very even first half,” Coach Hartmann said. “We hadequal chances, but they finished two of theirs and we didn’t. In the second half we kept hitting the crossbar or post or shot straight at the keeper. Unfortunately, we couldn’t find the back of the net today.”

Sept. 6: Lehi 1, Pleasant Grove 1 (SO 5-4)

The Pioneers rebounded by winning a tough thriller on the roadat Pleasant Grove. The teams were scoreless through the first half, but the Vikings got on the board first with a free kick after the break.

“I felt we had a good handle on this match and created a lot of chances,” the coach said. “After they scored, the girls kept working so hard and found the back of the net in the last 10 or 15 minutes with junior forward Izze Dahl scoring assisted by Chelsea Hartmann.

“It remained 1-1 through overtime as well, bringing on the shootout,” he added. “I felt we created more dangerous chances,and we had a couple of open-net attempts that just didn’t go in today. Our keeper Kelsey Badger did a great job and saved a penalty kick to give us the win.”

Chelsea Hartmann, Grimley, sophomore defender Olivia Schoenfeld and freshman midfielder Aly Badger made the first four kicks for Lehi. A converted fifth Pioneer kick would have ended the contest after the Vikings had one blocked earlier, but the attempt went wide.

Dahl found the target in the sixth round and Pleasant Grove missed, allowing Lehi to secure the victory. “We are thrilled to get the win in a tough battle. I felt we deserved it, so I am really proud of the girls for overcoming going down and coming back to win the game,” Coach Hartmann said.

Sept. 10: Lone Peak 3, Lehi 0

“This result was as good as any team has done against them,” the coach said. The Knights got two goals in the first half and one more after the break. “It was a win for us seeing all the girls work so hard to keep the game tight and even adding a few good chances too.

“We were solid defensively and really all over the field,” he added. “We can use this to build on and I was very proud of the girls tonight.”

Sept. 12: Lehi 2, Westlake 0

After the rugged match on Tuesday, the Pioneers had to search for some energy to meet the challenges of this game. “The ladies showed a little fatigue today after a really hard-fought game the other day against Lone Peak,” Coach Hartmann said. “So, we came out a little slower than I would have liked.

“We did create a number of good chances but were not as sharp as in other games,” he said.

The Pioneers scored both of their goals in the initial period. The first one came off the foot of Grimley on a penalty kick and then Thatcher netted the second one assisted by Chelsea Hartmann.

“I thought Westlake worked super hard and disrupted the play a lot, so we never found our rhythm,” the coach said. “Our defense got another shutout though, with both keepers Kelsey Badger and Madi Ogden getting time today again.”

Lehi opens the second round of Region 3 play at home against Skyridge on Tuesday (Sept. 17) at 7 p.m. The Pioneers then welcome the Vikings on Thursday (Sept. 19) at 7 p.m.