Skyridge third, Lehi fifth in league golf standings

The Skyridge and Lehi boys golf teams stand in third and fifthplace, respectively, at the halfway mark of the Region 3 season. Pioneer senior Toa Ofahengaue is in fourth place at 68.58 in the talent-rich league medalist standings and fifth overall in the state rankings.

After three league meets, state No. 1 Lone Peak owns first place as expected with a team adjusted average of 270.65, followed by American Fork at 288.01, the Falcons at 299.91, Westlake at 305.6, the Pioneers at 306.87 and Pleasant Grove at 313.4.

In the region individual list, Lehi freshman D’Adiddas Notoastands 12th with a 71.91 average adjusted score. Skyridge players occupy spots 14-16 with senior Austin Holland at 73.34, senior Calvin Armstrong at 74.71 and junior Murphy Dunn at 75.29.

In last week’s round at Meadow Brook Golf Course in Taylorsville on Sept. 4, the Falcons finished fourth with a combined team score of 301 led by Holland with an even-par 72 and Armstrong with 75 strokes. The Pioneers were fifth at 305 with Ofahengaue posting a 3-under 69 and Notoa shooting a 75.

At Fox Hollow Golf Course in American Fork on Aug. 27, Lehi finished third and topped Skyridge by one stroke. In the individual standings, Ofahengaue came in third with a score of 68 while Notoa was eighth at 72. The Falcon golfers all finished outside of the top 12 that day.

In the first league event at Talon’s Cove Golf Club in Saratoga Springs, Ofahengaue was unavailable and Notoa led the Pioneers with a 69 while junior Makay Mendenhall was second for the team with a 75 as Lehi finished fifth. Scores for Skyridge at this meet were unavailable.