Lehi’s Adams leads region varsity girls in mountain biking

Published

6 hours ago

on

Lehi senior Zoe Adams lines up to start the race at Soldier Hollow on Aug. 31.

Lehi sophomore Brielle Adams has won the first two varsity girls races in the Region 5 mountain biking season to spearhead her team’s efforts in the Division I competition.

The first event on Aug. 17 in Cedar City was hampered by difficult weather conditions, so races had to be shortened and some were cancelled altogether. On this occasion, Adams edged her closest competitor by about 36 seconds.

Last Saturday (Aug. 31) at Soldier Hollow following a full-length race, Adams finished the course in 50:26.19 ahead of Lucy Jibson of Wasatch at 50:58.53 by a similarly-comfortable margin to earn the maximum point value of 300.

As a team, Lehi finished fourth behind Skyridge, Lone Peak and Wasatch. The other scoring riders for Lehi included Landon Hansen (292), Rachel Thurgood (291), Isaac Boushka (291), Taylor McKay (290), Zoe Adams (289), Livvy Stringham (286), Ashlyn Adams (284), Gwen Turner (282), Joshua Dalley (280), Jack Carter (279), Brendan Johnson (278), Bridger Whitaker (277), Van Wilkinson (277), Jack Orton (272) and Carly Howell (272).

This list includes Lehi’s top placers in the varsity boys, JV A girls and boys, JV B girls and freshman A boys races. Here are the top Lehi finishers in the other competition categories:

JV B Boys: Mike York was tenth.

JV C Boys: Jenson Thomas was 13th; JV C Girls: Camren Hammond was 26th.

JV D Boys: Seth Holmes was eighth. JV D Girls: Phoebe Strong was 16th.

JV E Boys: Landon Mingo was 21st.

Freshman B Boys: Liam Ellis was third; Freshman C Boys:Tyson Derby was sixth.

For more information on this team, check out https://www.lehimtb.com.

