Lehi-based teams from Thanksgiving Point Golf Club win teen championships, head to PGA Jr. League Championship

Over the weekend, eight 13u all-star golf teams (ages 10-13) and eight 17u all-star teams (ages 14-17) representing Idaho, Oregon, Utah, and Washington, met at Meadow Lakes Golf Club in Prineville, Oregon, for two fun and exciting days of competition at the National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Regional Championship. Competing teams represented the Utah, Pacific Northwest and Rocky Mountain PGA Sections.

13 and Under Lehi team wins

The Thanksgiving Point All-Stars defeated the Bend Bombers 1 All-Star Team, 11-1, in match play Sunday (Sept. 8) to advance to the 13u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship, to be held Oct. 10-13 at PGA Frisco’s Fields Ranch. They will represent Team Utah. The team, led by Coach Tele Wightman, PGA, returns to the championship after finishing as runners-up in 2023.

Semifinal action on Sunday was delayed by 40 minutes due to lightning in the area. When play resumed, the Thanksgiving Point All-Stars advanced to the championship match after a 10-2 win over the Glenmoor Gators. The Lehi-based team led all teams after day one (Saturday) with a -29 after completing the two nine-hole rounds of stroke play. Jraice Finau, the 12-year-old son of PGA tour player and assistant coach Tony Finau, set the tone for his team chipping in for eagle on his first hole of the day.

Team members and coaches include head coach Tele Wightman, PGA; Jraice Finau, Emery Johnson, Cove Cummings, Luke Manning, Nicklaus Miller, Logan Wilde, Crue Harward, Drew Wilson, and assistant coach Tony Finau, PGA.

17 and under Lehi team wins

The Thanksgiving Point All-Stars defeated the Meadow Springs All-Stars, 5.5 – 3.5 in match play to advance to the 17u National Car Rental PGA Jr. League Championship, to be held Nov. 14-17 at Twin Warriors Golf Club in Santa Ana Pueblo, New Mexico. They will represent Team Utah and are led by Coach Tele Wightman, PGA.

The Thanksgiving Point All-Stars advanced to the championship match after a 6.5 – 2.5 win over the Glenmoor Goats (Glenmoor Golf Club, South Jordan, Utah) coached by Darci Dehlin-Olsen, PGA, in the semifinals.

The head coach is Tele Wightman, PGA, and players Blake Brown, Ryder Huish, Jace Benson, Mack Herzog, D’Adiddas Notoa, Jordan Ofahengaue.

All eight of the 17u All-Star teams shot even or under par in Saturday’s qualifying round led by Thanksgiving Point All-Stars with a -23, three strokes ahead of Meadow Springs and Chamber’s Bay, who both shot a -20. The Glenmoor Goats shot a -17 for the final spot in the semifinals.

Teams not making the semifinals participated in a 9-hole, two-person scramble shootout. Brecken Ross (15, Herriman, Utah) and Trey Pehrson (16, Riverton, Utah) of The Glenmoor Linksters coached by Darci Dehlin-Olsen, PGA, captured the 17u Shootout title with a 29.