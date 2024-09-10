Skyridge bikers top Lone Peak Knights for first time

The Skyridge mountain biking team has made a solid start in Region 5 competition this season, including a first-ever victory over perennial leader Lone Peak.

The first race took place at Cedar City on Aug. 17, but difficulties at the event restricted the competition. “The high school mountain bike race on August 17th in Cedar City was nothing short of memorable,” said Skyridge Coach Jason Taylor.

“Despite facing challenging weather conditions that led to the midday race categories being cut to just one lap and most afternoon races being canceled, the student-athletes of Skyridge High School demonstrated remarkable resilience and adaptability.

“Notably, this race made history by featuring the first-ever adaptive high school MTB race category, in which Skyridge rider Cal Smith proudly competed, showcasing the inclusive spirit of the sport,” he continued.

“Through the wind and rain, the Skyridge team proved their determination, staying focused and united through a truly unpredictable race day,” Taylor added.

Sophomore Brielle Adams won the varsity girls race to earn the top points for her team. The highest placers in the other categories included senior Daxton Peterson in varsity boys, sophomore Ashlyn Adams in JV A girls and sophomore Brendan Johnson in JV A boys.

Last Saturday (Aug. 31) at Soldier Hollow, the Skyridge team earned 4617 points to surpass Lone Peak at 4609, Wasatch at 4586 and Lehi at 4540 in the Division I category.

“We reached an extraordinary milestone, securing our first-ever victory over powerhouse competitors Lone Peak, Lehi, and Wasatch,” Taylor said. “The significance of this win cannot be overstated, as it represents years of hard work, dedication, and team growth.”

The counted scores must include at least four from female riders, but all five of the team’s varsity girls and the top finisher in the JV A girls race all contributed to the exciting achievement.

Easton Day finished second in the varsity boys race to earn the top points for his team at 299. The other counted scores came from Michael Arbuckle (298), Anna Van Horn (297), Kaitlyn Brown (294), Sam Rainer (294), Elliot Tippetts (289), Dallin Butterfield (288), Olivia Shuey (287), Ammon Demordaunt (287), Owen Cuthbert (286), Sean Macfarlane (285), Milo Peterson (285), Kinley Quintero (284), Cutler Reschke (282), Kenaddie Custer (281) and Aliza Price (281).

“Beyond the overall victory, there were countless personal achievements that, while not reflected on the podium, contributed to the team’s success,” the coach went on. “Skyridge riders earned an incredible 40 top-10 finishes across various categories, showcasing both depth and talent.

“Cason Brustch had a standout performance, leading the team with an astonishing 64 passes, followed closely by Pepper Smith, who tallied 52 passes of her own.

“The varsity boys team as a whole excelled, achieving a net of 60 passes—an impressive statistic that reflects their discipline and determination,” Taylor said.

Here are the top Skyridge finishers in the other competition categories:

JV B Boys: Evan Reese was second; JV B Girls: Hayden Brown was seventh.

JV C Boys: Cole Fife was ninth; JV C Girls: Charly Price was fourth.

JV D Boys: Matthew Speirs was third; JV D Girls: Brooklyn Clark was the winner.

JV E Boys: Ben Weed was fourth.

Freshman A Boys: Duncan Rich was sixth; Freshman B Boys:Judd Eldredge was second; Freshman C Boys: Grant Cooper was the winner; SLR Boys: Ethan Nelson was second.

“This win is a testament to the discipline, grit, and unity of the entire Skyridge team,” Taylor said. “Every rider gave their all, and the results speak for themselves.

“As the team continues to build on this momentum, they are eagerly preparing for their next challenge in Vernal on Saturday(Sept. 14), where they hope to replicate their success on their quest to win the Region 5 title,” the coach concluded.

For more information on this team, check out http://www.skyridgemtb.com.