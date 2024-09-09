LHS spikers build confidence in preseason

The Lehi volleyball team has won six matches during their early-season schedule, just one shy of their total victories last season, against five losses to date in the first year under Coach Alise Bowles.

Aug. 20: Lehi 3, Cedar Valley 1

Against the Aviators at home, the Pioneers lost the close first set 21-25, but then won three straight games after that 25-22, 25-21, 25-16 to close out the match.

“This was a great start to our preseason lineup,” Bowles said. “We had some new faces that rose to the occasion and played well. Aliya Shewell is a freshman who had an incredible performance. She hit somewhere around .500 or higher.

“Senior defensive specialists Kamree Mills and Abbi Winters held down that back row and senior outside hitters Bella Loftin along with Sadie Brown did well with blocking and swinging in the front row,” the coach added.

Aug. 22: Spanish Fork 3, Lehi 0

In a road match, the Pioneers fell 16-25 in the first set but rallied for a tougher fight in the remaining two, though the Dons still got the sweep 25-21, 27-25.

“We played well against a talented Spanish Fork team,” Bowles said. “We came out flat in our execution from the front row and our back row defense struggled to make some plays at the start.

Advertisement

“We did however keep playing as a team, which has been a huge hurdle since joining this program,” she continued. “’Team together’ is one of our biggest challenges we face with such a new lineup and new system.

“So, I was very proud of the girls and how they stuck together and kept competing no matter what the score was,” the coach concluded.

Aug. 27: Bingham 3, Lehi 0

The Pioneers had a hard time scoring on the road against the Miners and bowed in straight sets 13-25, 10-25, 16-25. “We scheduled this week of preseason on purpose,” Bowles said. “We have Bingham and Corner Canyon, two of the top teams in the state, to see where we match up.

“We had some lineup changes last minute due to some academic reasons and the girls played well,” the coach went on. “In our second set we struggled to find the rhythm and tempo needed to be successful against the big block.

“We made another lineup switch to give some girls opportunities, and we responded well and competed into the third set, which is what I was very proud of,” she said.

Aug. 29: Corner Canyon 3, Lehi 0

Hosting the No. 2 Chargers, the Pioneers put up stiff resistance in the first set but couldn’t sustain it as Corner Canyon prevailed 25-20, 25-9, 25-15.

Advertisement

“We came out with intention and purpose in the first set and we competed and exchanged points back and forth with them,” Bowles said. “We ended the set on a string of errors that continued to follow us into the second set.

“Ultimately we would fall, but I’m happy overall with the performance and I think the girls brought some confidence that we can compete and that we are a good developing team,” she said.

Aug. 30-31: Riverton Fall Classic 4-2

The Pioneers created some success in this two-day tournament. Matches were best-of-3 in the early rounds and only expanded to the standard best-of-5 in bracket play.

“On our first day, it was good to play Olympus and work out some lineup issues and see some team chemistry,” Bowles said. “We won in two sets 25-21, 25-22.

“The Northridge game was a fun competition that we kept tight but ultimately fell in two sets 18-25, 18-25 due to errors late in the set.

“On Day 2, we started early with Highland (25-12, 25-17) and Bear River wins in straight sets leading us to the Silver Bracket.

“There we took on Salt Lake Academy, where we won in straight sets 25-18, 25-19, 25-5,” Bowles continued. “Again, I was so proud of the girls for finding some rhythm and being aggressive from the service line.”

Advertisement

Lehi played Uintah for the bracket title and ultimately fell in five sets 20-25, 25-14, 18-25, 26-24, 11-15. “We had some really great moments from our young players and our upperclassmen, but again unforced errors would end our search for a win,” the coach said.

Sept. 3: Lehi 3, Hunter 0

Back at home, the Pioneers pulled out the extra-point first set 26-24 and went on to complete the sweep over the Wolverines 25-11, 25-17.

“This was a nice home sweep,” Bowles said. “Bella Loftin found her rhythm and stride on offense and junior Savannah Morehead would put on quite the performance as a setter.”

Lehi opens the Region 3 season on the road at No. 3 Lone Peak on Tuesday (Aug. 10). The Pioneers host American Fork on Thursday (Aug. 12). Matches are scheduled to start around 6:30 p.m.