Falcon girls prep for league volleyball play

The Skyridge girls volleyball team completed their non-region schedule with a 7-4 record as they got ready for the Region 3 season, which starts on Tuesday (Sept. 10).

The No. 5 Falcons host No. 1 Pleasant Grove (12-0) in the league opener and will welcome Westlake (9-5) on Thursday (Sept. 12). Varsity start time is around 6:30 p.m.

Aug. 15: Mountain Ridge 3, Skyridge 2

After winning the first two sets 25-18, 25-21 at home, the Falcons fell to the Sentinels as they took the final three games 25-16, 29-27, 15-8.

Junior outside hitter Kylie Buttars swung for 18 kills to lead the attack while sophomore outside hitter Emma White added eight kills and two blocks and junior right side Hadyn Smith added seven kills, two blocks and 22 serve-receives.

Senior libero Mary Nahinu tallied three aces, 22 digs and 29serve-receives. Senior setter Kamorah Unga made 22 assists and junior setter Lily Grant added 16. Senior libero Tiana Mariner made 15 serve-receives.

Aug. 20: Orem 3, Skyridge 0

The Falcons gave a good effort on the road but the Tigers earned the sweep 25-18, 25-23, 25-20. Buttars had 15 kills and Smith nine while Unga added seven digs and 12 assists. Nahinu had seven digs with 10 serve-receives and Mariner took 15 serve-receives.

Advertisement

Aug. 27: Skyridge 3, Ridgeline 0

The Falcons handled the RiverHawks at home in three games 25-13, 25-21, 25-12. Buttars had 10 kills and 22 serve-receives, while Smith and senior opposite Ava Pond posted six kills apiece. Mariner served four aces. Nahinu made nine digs and Unga 15 assists.

Aug. 30-31: Riverton Fall Classic 5-1

The Falcons lost only to No. 2 Corner Canyon in this two-day tournament. They swept four opponents in the best-of-3 preliminary rounds, besting Bear River (25-6, 25-8), Layton (25-21, 25-11), Riverton (25-18, 25-10) and Weber (25-19, 25-23).

The Chargers were the first opponent in bracket play and they prevailed in the four-set match 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-22.Buttars worked hard for 14 kills, two aces, 14 digs and 18 serve-receives. Pond added 13 kills, Unga made 20 assists and Grant had 14 digs. Nahinu had 11 serve-receives and Mariner 10.

In the final match of the weekend, Skyridge took on Centennial out of Las Vegas. The Bulldogs pulled out the first set 25-21, but the Falcons regrouped and then won three games in a row 25-15, 25-20, 25-13 to finish out the weekend.

Buttars added 15 more kills and 13 serve-receives to her impressive showing. Grant and Pond added nine kills apiece and Smith had seven. Junior setter Keira Bassett scored five aces with 16 assists and Mariner made three aces. Nahinu had 13 digs and 11 serve-receives. Unga made 19 assists

Sept. 4: Skyridge 3, Bingham 2

Advertisement

The Falcons pulled out a tough thriller against the Miners at home 21-25, 25-16, 25-13, 16-25, 15-11. Buttars registered 16 kills and 22 serve-receives in the effort. Pond added 11 kills and Smith seven.

Bassett laid down three aces to go with 11 assists. Unga tallied 11 digs with 18 assists while Nahinu had 13 digs and 20 serve-receives. Mariner posted 10 digs and 10 serve-receives.

Sept. 6: Northridge 3, Skyridge 0

The Falcons wrapped up their pre-region schedule at Northridge and fell to the Knights in straight sets 25-20, 25-15, 25-22.