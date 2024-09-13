Lehi man sentenced for stealing more than $300,000 in COVID relief funds

U.S. Attorney’s Office in Salt Lake City

Salt Lake City, Utah – According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, District of Utah, on Wednesday, September 11, 2024, Neil Alan Johnson, 44, of Lehi, Utah, was sentenced to five years of probation and ordered to pay $324,519 in restitution and forfeiture.

The sentence, imposed by a U.S. District Court Judge, comes after Johnson pleaded guilty to wire fraud in February 2024 after he defrauded the COVID-19 relief program, a federal program through the Small Business Administration (SBA) intended to help American businesses and employees weather the economic shock of the global COVID-19 pandemic.

According to court documents and statements made at Johnson’s sentencing hearing, from March 2021 through November 2022, Johnson devised and engaged in a scheme to defraud and obtain money by lying and fraudulently submitting a Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loan Application to the SBA for approximately $324,519 on behalf of his company. Then after obtaining the full loan amount, Johnson fraudulently submitted a PPP Loan Forgiveness Application to the SBA for the entire amount of the loan. His company, named “Neil Johnson,” was located at his home in Lehi, Utah. Johnson submitted the loan applications as the sole proprietor of the company.

In furtherance of his scheme, Johnson lied on the applications. For example, on the initial loan application, he falsely represented that his self-named company had 21 employees, and an average monthly payroll of $129,808.69, even though it did not. On the loan forgiveness application, he falsely represented that the company’s payroll cost between March 25, 2021, and September 9, 2021, was $352,463.80, and that he had used all $324,519 of his loan funds to pay his employees’ payroll. In reality, Johnson illegally used up to $102,000 of the PPP-Loan proceeds to buy back his house in Lehi and transferred over $39,000 of the loan proceeds to a separate account.

United States Attorney Trina A. Higgins for the District of Utah made the announcement.

The Utah Federal COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force investigated the case, which includes Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Office of Inspector General’s U.S. Small Business Administration – Office of Inspector General (SBA-OIG), Department of Defense (DOD), U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD), U.S. Department of Labor – Office of Inspector General (DOL-OIG), and the U.S. Treasury Inspector General for Tax Administration (TIGTA). The public is encouraged to share information about the abuse of the Paycheck Protection Program or other SBA programs by submitting a complaint here.

Assistant United States Attorney Todd C. Bouton of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah prosecuted the case.