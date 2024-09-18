Collegiate cheerleaders and dancers from Lehi thriving

Cheerleaders and dancers play a vital role in high school and college athletics but often do not receive the recognition other athletes receive. Like other student-athletes, they spend hours in practices, engage in community outreach, and prepare to compete on national levels—all while being full-time students. Their dedication and passion for the sport they love make them great role models and leaders.

Over the past several years, several young women from Lehi have earned a place on collegiate dance or cheer squads. The following are Lehi cheer and dance athletes who have moved on to these elite performance levels.

Ruby Smith cheered for the athletic teams at Skyridge High School from 2023-2024 before being selected for the cheer squad at Jacksonville State University in Alabama. Jacksonville State University is part of the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s (NCAA) Division I. NCAA college cheer and dance squads are extremely selective in their tryout process and look for athletes who align with or outperform their current team talent and who are in good academic standing.

For Smith and many other cheer and dance athletes from Lehi schools, their high school athletic experiences prepared them for the next level of their sports and helped them prepare to compete at the collegiate level.

“My experience as a part of the Skyridge High School cheer team prepared me for a collegiate level. Being a cheerleader at Skyridge wasn’t just about performing at games; it involved representing my school at various events, participating in community service, and learning valuable time management skills. Balancing cheer practices, academics, and other responsibilities taught me to prioritize and stay organized. Being part of a team also helped me develop leadership and communication skills, which are essential in collegiate cheerleading,” said Smith. “All of these experiences have provided me with a strong foundation to succeed at the next level, preparing me for the challenges of balancing both the student and athlete roles as a collegiate athlete.”

Sydney Melling Scoubes danced with the Skyridge High School Dance Company from 2016 to 2020. She was one of only three Freshmen to make the dance team at Skyridge in 2016. Scoubes was a Cougarette at Brigham Young University from 2020-2024.

“My dream was to become a college athlete. That is why I worked so hard when I danced at Skyridge. I wanted to be involved with the school and take my dance talent to the next level. To make such a competitive and successful team as the Cougarettes was insane to me. I still cannot believe I made the team every year I was at BYU,” said Scoubes.

Advertisement

“The Cougarettes are a very talented team. I was in awe of my teammates’ talent every day and at every practice. The repetition of my dance skills prepared me the most to make the Cougarettes. Skyridge Dance Company was a huge part of my preparation, as we practiced for many hours. I always trained to improve my technique and style at my dance studio and Skyridge Dance Company. Dancing at Skyridge provided a safe space to be challenged to improve and a fun learning environment with lots of performance opportunities. Performing regularly with the dance company at Skyridge really helped with the audition process for the Cougarettes as well as performing with the team,” said Scoubes.

Savana Brown, a 2022 graduate of Skyridge High School, cheered with the Lehi/Skyridge youth cheer program for four years and was a cheerleader at Skyridge High School for three years. She also participated in All-Star Cheer at Rival for one year. Brown has cheered with the Utah State University Spirit Squad for three years and is serving as this year’s cheer captain. Brown also served Lehi City as Miss Lehi’s Outstanding Teen in 2020 and was Miss Lehi in 2022.

“Being the leader of the spirit squad at Utah State can be demanding. However, as a cheerleader at Skyridge High School, part of the requirements to be on the team involved maintaining a minimum 3.0 GPA. This standard was a bit higher than for other sports, but it taught me to value my education and keep a healthy balance in my life. Learning to balance all aspects of my life was and is incredibly important as a collegiate athlete and leader,” said Brown.

She added, “I am grateful and excited to be Utah State’s cheer captain this year. Cheerleading is one of my favorite hobbies that I am passionate about, and being involved in the community and the university is important to me. Getting a higher education and earning a college degree are things I value; however, improving my skills in cheer is also a reason I chose to attend college. I have always wanted to be a college athlete. In the past, I have volunteered as a cheer coach for the Skyridge youth teams, and I find coaching to be very fulfilling. Being the team captain is similar to being a volunteer coach, and being able to lead the cheer team is not only fulfilling but educational. I love serving as cheer captain, which brings me so much joy.”

Collegiate cheer and dance teams often engage in activities that allow them to volunteer their time and talents to the student body and the community. The athletes’ efforts demonstrate the team’s commitment to making a positive impact beyond sports.

Cydnee Worthington of Lehi danced with the Lehi High School Drill Team from 2021-2024. She is currently a freshman at Snow College, dancing with the school’s Badgerettes dance team. She also represented Lehi City as the second attendant to Miss Lehi’s Teen in 2023.

Worthington said, “I’m very proud to be a member of the Snow College Badgerettes. It’s more than just dancing; it’s very service oriented. Our team is very involved in the community. Recently, we got together to promote healthy habits by cheering on the elementary school students as they walked to school. We also completed a service project for a deserving member of the Snow College staff.”

Community involvement, team traditions, and shared experiences can bring a sense of family to athletic teams.

Advertisement

“This team is like a second family. Even though I’m away from home, it’s nice to have instant support and friendship from my teammates. My coaches and teammates are willing to help me and study with me. I’m being pushed physically and mentally, and it is making me a better dancer and person,” said Worthington.

College athletes recognize the importance of teamwork and trust. They learn how to cope with adverse situations and how to think strategically. Involvement in a team teaches lifelong leadership skills.

Brooklyn Ward was a member of the Lehi High School drill team and went on to dance with the Utah State University Eastern College dance team. She recently graduated and is now a student at Utah State University in Logan.

“Being an athlete in college adds another level of change and growth. I’m so grateful for the lessons I learned from my experience as a Utah State University Eastern Dance Team member. I learned how to put myself out there and take a chance on myself,” said Ward. “I learned discipline and how to focus in all areas of my life as a dancer, student, and person. I learned how to carry myself and represent a team and a school as a leader. My coaches and teammates from high school and college have helped to make me who I am today. I couldn’t be more grateful and proud to be a Lehi Pionette and a Utah State University Eastern Eagle.”

Ward added, “Because of the leadership experience I gained as a dancer in college, I now serve as the USUSA Executive Vice President at Utah State University in Logan. I have had such amazing experiences and opportunities as a college athlete.”

Being a collegiate cheerleader or dancer offers manyopportunities, including higher education, leadership experiences, the ability to enhance talent and technique, and discipline. However, navigating a rigorous practice and school schedule can be challenging. The reward of working hard as a college athlete can bring new relationships and memories that can last a lifetime.

“The relationships I made with my teammates and my coaches will be with me forever. I’m so grateful to the Cougarettes for the opportunities and for the people it brought into my life,” said Scoubes.

Lehi City is home to many talented and dedicated athletes whose achievements and influence extend far beyond their sports performances.