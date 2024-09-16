Falcon girls soccer 4th after first league round

The Skyridge girls soccer team has earned a 2-3 record in thefirst round of Region 3 play. The Falcons are tied with Pleasant Grove for fourth place in the league standings and are 5-6 overall.

Aug. 27: Pleasant Grove 2, Skyridge 1 (OT)

Senior forward Cambria Lee took a give from senior forward Olivia Southwick and found the target to get the Falcons on the board first in the initial period.

The Vikings tied things up with a goal in the second half, and neither team was able to hit the net again before the end of regulation play, bringing on an extra stanza. Pleasant Grove got the golden goal in the first overtime period to close out the victory.

Aug. 29: Skyridge 2, Lehi 0

Hosting their intra-city rivals, the Falcons put two goals into the net during the first period and held the Pioneers out the entire game to hand Lehi its first loss of the season.

Lee and junior midfielder Allison Beard scored for Skyridge. Sophomore forward Cambria Condie provided an assist and senior goalkeeper Kait Meyer registered the shutout.

Sept. 4: Skyridge 4, Westlake 0

Meyer again had a clean sheet while her teammates scored three times in the first period and added one more goal in the second half for the big win.

Lee led the way for the Falcons with one goal and one give in the effort. The other scores were made by Condie, sophomore midfielder Bentley Knight and sophomore midfielder Charlie Balls. Junior midfielder Aly Johns and junior midfielder Avery Hughes each provided an additional assist.

Sept. 10: American Fork 1, Skyridge 0

In a hard-fought contest at home, the Falcons gave up a goal to the Cavemen in the first period and that ended up being the only score of the night as American Fork escaped with the win.

Sept. 12: Lone Peak 3, Skyridge 0

The state No. 1 Knights registered their eighth shutout of the season against the Falcons, who nevertheless held the home squad well below their 5.5 goals-per-game average.

Skyridge starts the second round of Region 3 matches at Lehi onTuesday (Sept. 17) at 7 p.m. They will visit Westlake on Tuesday (Sept. 24) at 3:30 p.m.