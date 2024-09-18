Breeze announces nonstop flights from Provo to Washington, D.C.

Breeze Airways, the Utah-based airline that began service in 2021, announced on Tuesday that it will start operating nonstop flights from Provo to Washington, D.C., on October 1, 2024. Travelers may now fly directly from Provo Airport to Dulles International Airport three times a week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays.

“We are excited for Breeze Airways to become the 45th airline at Washington D.C. Dulles International,” said Paul Bobson, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority vice president for airline business development.

The introduction of this flight continues to solidify Provo as a key regional transportation hub for Utah County residents with airline partners Breeze, Allegiant and American Airlines.

“As we connect more unserved city pairs, Breeze is expanding its premium leisure low-cost product to more communities,” said Breeze Airways’ Founder and CEO, David Neeleman. “With a great guest experience, including elevated seating options, fast Wi-Fi, and added affordability, Breeze allows guests more convenient travel to markets they’ve never seen with nonstop service. These new routes to Dulles will be a huge boost not only for our network but for Provo.”

Breeze is offering an introductory rate of $99 each way.