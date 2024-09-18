Connect with us

Breeze announces nonstop flights from Provo to Washington, D.C.

American Fork Hospital ranked fourth best small community hospital in the nation

Highland man sentenced to seven months in jail after sexually abusing daughter and seven-year-old granddaughter

JUST IN: 8 year old boy dies from gunshot wound at gas station

Boy in critical condition after accidentally shooting himself at Lehi gas station

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: August 2024 vs (2023)

American Fork boat harbor amenities and parking lot to be upgraded

Utah County Real Estate Snapshot: July 2024

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot: July 2024

5 Services SMEs Need to Hire in Utah

Breeze Airways, the Utah-based airline that began service in 2021, announced on Tuesday that it will start operating nonstop flights from Provo to Washington, D.C., on October 1, 2024. Travelers may now fly directly from Provo Airport to Dulles International Airport three times a week on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays. 

“We are excited for Breeze Airways to become the 45th airline at Washington D.C. Dulles International,” said Paul Bobson, Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority vice president for airline business development. 

The introduction of this flight continues to solidify Provo as a key regional transportation hub for Utah County residents with airline partners Breeze, Allegiant and American Airlines. 

“As we connect more unserved city pairs, Breeze is expanding its premium leisure low-cost product to more communities,” said Breeze Airways’ Founder and CEO, David Neeleman. “With a great guest experience, including elevated seating options, fast Wi-Fi, and added affordability, Breeze allows guests more convenient travel to markets they’ve never seen with nonstop service. These new routes to Dulles will be a huge boost not only for our network but for Provo.”

Breeze is offering an introductory rate of $99 each way.

