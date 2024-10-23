Lehi’s Gabb, safe tech for kids company, lands 494 on Inc. 5000

Autumn Olsen | Lehi Free Press

A prestigious recognition in the business world, Inc. recently released its 2024 line-up for the top 5000 fastest-growing companies in the United States. Out of the several thousand companies listed, the top 500 fastest-growing companies are further acknowledged by being profiled on Inc.com, receiving further credibility amongst clientele and investors. These 500 businesses are also highlighted in the September issue of Inc. Magazine.

This year’s list release is especially exciting for Lehi’s own Gabb Wireless, the cell phone brand designed to be safe for children and teens, who landed spot 494 out of 5000 on the 43rd annual Inc. 5000 list based on revenue growth measured at nearly 900% over three years.

“Each employee accepted it with pride. It’s less about screams, hollers and high-fives and more about how more kids are protected. That is what motivates us,” said Lance Black, a founding partner at Gabb.

Gabb’s mission has remained the same amidst growth and recognition. The motivation to continue pursuing safe tech for kids has been renewed with this vote of confidence from its consumers. Placing on the list signals that Gabb is achieving its goals as a uniquely focused tech company.

“We didn’t start Gabb to get on the list; we started Gabb to protect kids. We give full credit to the parents,” Black continued. “We are a part of the chorus that is cheering on parents across America who are having conversations at the dinner table about how to protect their kids from the crushing effects of social media.”

Developed from a need in the market for parents wanting lower screen times and prolonged absence of social media in their children’s lives while still keeping them connected, Gabb answered the call by developing a safe phone for kids and committing to their mission: “Safe tech for every step.”

“We aren’t anti-tech; we are a tech company. We do believe, however, that there is a right time to become introduced to tech,” Black said.

Since its founding in 2018, Gabb has produced the Gabb Phone, Gabb Phone Pro, Gabb Watch and Gabb Blast Speaker. They are constantly renovating, including further enforcement on safe software for kids and even safer music programs. Although Gabb’s outreach is nationwide, Gabb’s first headquarters was built in Lehi.

“Gabb could be running its offices anywhere, but we choose Utah, and we choose Lehi. There are a lot of reasons for that. We love the business environment in Utah, but we also love that Lehi has a tech emphasis that is rich in expertise and knowledge. It is a perfect equidistance for employees,” Black shared. “We choose Lehi. It is not accidental.”

At Gabb, there is a strong emphasis among their employees to follow the mantra: “Gabb for good.” This phrase encourages employees and associates to be reflective citizens as forces of good in their communities and workplaces and to get involved with causes they feel passionate about supporting.

Black encourages others to follow along in their pursuit of good and mission to focus on creating safer digital environments for kids. He states, “The best way to be an honorary Gabb employee is to do your best to protect a kid from all the dangers out there and be a hero.”

View Inc.’s profile on Gabb Wireless at inc.com/profile/gabb-wireless.