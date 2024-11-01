Lehi-area runners set personal bests at state meet

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

Crisp fall weather has finally arrived and Lehi-area runners took the cooler temperature in stride as they raced for individual and team excellence on Wednesday (Oct. 10) at the UHSAA State Cross Country Championships at Sugar House Park in Salt Lake City.

It was a day filled with personal records and season-best times for members of both the Lehi and Skyridge boys and girls teams in the 3-mile state championship races.

The Falcon boys team took sixth in the 6A competition with 189 points, edging out Lehi, which finished seventh in the state meet with 204 points.

Nationally top-ranked Herriman dominated the race, winning the boys 6A state title with 44 points. In the girls 6A state race, Skyridge finished fifth with 186 points and Lehi finished seventh with 209 points. Nationally-ranked Lone Peak took the girls state title with just 29 points.

It was a strong team effort for the Skyridge boys, who saw six of their seven varsity runners achieve personal- or season-best times in the state final.

Finishing first for the Falcons was junior Ian Greene, who came in 22nd overall with a time of 15 minutes, 53.7 seconds. He was followed closely by senior Edward Fuller at 23rd in 15:54.2.

Also scoring for the Skyridge team were senior Taylor Kjar, 33rd at 16:07.2; junior Joseph Davila, 54th at 16:28.9; and senior Zach Rohde, 64th in 16:35.1. Rounding out the Falcon boys state team were junior Chase McCall and freshman Zane Taylor.

It was also a fast race for the Falcon girls, with five of their seven varsity runners earning personal records or season-best times.

The Falcons were led by junior Lucy Hawkins, who placed 18th overall with a time of 18:52.1. She was followed by her sister, freshman Jane Hawkins, who came in 27th with a time of 19:10.1.

The other scorers for the Skyridge girls were senior Macie Wakely in 42nd place at 19:36.2; junior Clara Madsen, 48th in 19:43.5; and junior Claire Wallgren, 58th at 20:08.5. Completing the varsity team were junior runner Rebecca Guymon and senior Reese Mehr.

“State was great. We felt fortunate to have made the progress we did since last year, and hope to improve even more in the coming year,” said Skyridge Coach Isaac Hawkins. “The support from parents and coaches increases each year and we hope to capture more of that momentum each year.”

The Pioneer boys made a strong showing led by junior Miles Braithwaite, who finished 19th overall with a time of 15:49.8. He was followed by junior Jameson Lowry, 30th place in 16:04.6. Third for Lehi and 35th overall was senior Parker Allred with a time of 16:07.5.

The other scoring members of the Lehi boys team were sophomore Luke Shumway, 61st in 16:34.2, and freshman Milo Amakasu, 70th at 16:40.0. Lehi’s other state runners were seniors Joel Mason and Hudson Claybaugh.

Personal records made the day for Lehi’s girls with five of their entrants earning their fastest times at the state meet. Coming in first for the young Lehi team was freshman Laney Martin, who finished 15th overall with a time of 18:45.5. She was followed by sophomore Remy McAdams, 17th at 18:50.5.

Also scoring for the Pioneers were freshman Maggie Peterson, 40th in 19:31.4; senior Charity Whitehead, 72nd at 10:37.5; and sophomore Avie McAdams, 75th at 20:42.7. Rounding out the Lehi girls state team were sophomores Evangeline Christensen and Nathanaelle Tveten.

The cross-country runners have now set their sights on the Southwest Nike Cross Regional races, to be held Nov. 23 in Mesa, Arizona.