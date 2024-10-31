Connect with us

State volleyball playoffs next week

Pioneers earn two podiums at state mountain biking finals

Skyridge bikers compete at state races

Falcon spikers finish 3rd in league

Pioneer spikers making strides

Bentley honored for service as LHS trainer

Lehi football alums invited back to honor Larson

Lehi-area cross country athletes qualify for state meet

Lehi and Skyridge football head into playoffs with first round bye and home-field advantage

Falcon football wraps up Region 3 title

The Falcons finished the regular season third in Region 3 behind state top seeds Pleasant Grove and Lone Peak. They have a byein the first round of the playoffs so they will have all of their matches at the state venue. The Pioneers struggled this year but improved steadily during the season. Here’s how both teams are positioned going into the state tournament.

Lehi

Season record: 1-9 Region 3 (6th), 7-14 overall

Final RPI ranking: 17 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 17 in 6A, 65 statewide

Next contest: Nov. 5

Prospects: The Pioneers will take on #16 American Fork (7-16) on the road at 4 p.m. in the first round of the playoffs. Whichever team wins will face #1 Pleasant Grove (25-3) on Nov. 7 at 9 a.m. The match is scheduled for Court 2 at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center. Lehi lost both Region 3 meetings to American Fork this season, but the second one was very close.

Skyridge

Season record: 6-4 Region 3 (3rd), 18-10 overall

Final RPI ranking: 7 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 7 in 6A, 15 statewide

Next contest: Nov. 7

Prospects: The Falcons will begin their postseason in the second round at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center. They will take on #10 Copper Hills (13-15) at 10:30 a.m. on Court 1. With a victory, Skyridge will likely face #2 Lone Peak (25-3), which plays the winner of #18 Davis (6-20) at No. 15 Riverton (13-15) in the second round. The quarterfinal is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. also on Court 1. The Falcons did not play the Grizzlies or the Darts during the regular season, but they beat the Silverwolves easily in a tournament match.

