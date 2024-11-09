Falcon football wins battle with Davis, advances to semifinals

The No. 2-ranked Skyridge football team overcame a mistake-filled first quarter deficit to secure a convincing 49-32 win over no. 6 Davis (8-4) in the quarterfinal round of the 6A state playoffs on Friday night (Nov. 8).

After a sluggish first period, where they fumbled away the ball twice, the Falcons took control in the second half with a commanding run game and senior running back Zaeden Selurushing for three more touchdowns to add to the one he scored in the second quarter.

Davis got on the board early in the game with a 62-yard pass from quarterback Tradon Bessinger to Tyson Baggett. On their possession, Skyridge failed to score after turning over the ball and Davis took advantage to add a second touchdown to end the first quarter.

The Falcons regained some of their confidence in the second quarter, scoring twice on the ground, the first touchdown by senior running back Jared Iakopo and followed up by Selu.

The Darts were able to put more points on the board with a 22-yard field goal and a score through the air, giving them a 10-point lead at the half 24-14.

The Falcons came out resolute and determined to begin the second half with Selu scoring three more times on short dives into the endzone. Junior quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne and Iakopo finalized the scoring for the Falcons in the fourth quarter with two more rushing touchdowns to earn the victory.

“The running backs did a tremendous job tonight,” said Skyridge head Coach Justin Hemm. “Everything starts up front with the offensive line. The line did a great job from communication to getting a hat on a hat.

“They held the boxes accountable for the offense,” he continued. “The running backs did a good job protecting the ball tonight. Their job is to make a safety miss, and they were able to do that tonight to make some big plays,”

Skyridge’s experienced and skilled O-line leaned heavily on the Davis defensive front, opening holes for Selu, Sweetwyne and Iakopo repeatedly. The Falcon run game was unstoppable and executed to perfection by the experienced O-line throughout the second half.

“I thought we moved the ball well offensively throughout the game. We had two fumbles in the first half, but we stuck with it and kept grinding,” said Hemm.

After a challenging first half, the Falcon defense came out and made a statement by forcing two turnovers with an interception by senior linebacker Noah Bird on a tipped pass and a fumble recovery off a quarterback sack by senior defensive lineman Iakopo Malufau.

The Falcon defense kept the Darts in check the entire second half, limiting them to eight points.

Skyridge defensive coordinator Patrick Gleaves said, “We helped the players to regain their focus at half-time. This allowed defense to get in rhythm and play their defensive game by bringing pressure and communicating on the field.

“Switching up the players in the second half helped us on defense,” he added. “But ultimately, it was shifting the mindset and remembering who we are and what we do that allowed us the win.”

“This was a great game,” said senior receiver Junior Coughlin. “We started off slow but came out hot in the second half. Once we start going, it is hard to stop us. This win happened because we had a good week of practice and our energy was high all week.”

Coughlin continued, “Our biggest strength on offense is our O-line. They work so well together and they are so good at pushing the opponent down the field and getting yards. Defensively, we have some disciplined players who know exactly what they are doing on every play. I am proud of our team effort tonight.”

Junior defensive lineman Mason Oeser said, “We picked up our energy, got out of our heads and decided to go all-in for the second half. As soon as we did that, the game changed for us, and we were able to execute and play well.”

“Davis is tremendously coached, and they did some things offensively that challenged us, but as the game progressed, defense settled in and did what they needed to do,” Hemm said.

“They came along in the second half and pressured the Davis QB, forcing them into uncomfortable situations and created some turnovers.

“I am proud of the team and how they responded in the second half,” the coach said. “We challenged the team to start the second half with a score-stop-score. As they did that, the momentum changed and they piggy-backed on that.”

Senior kicker Blake Hester also performed well, converting seven PATs and limiting the Dart return game by putting the ball deep into the endzone at kickoffs.

With the win, Skyridge (10-2) advances to the semifinals to take on a region rival, No. 3-ranked Lone Peak (10-2) at the University of Utah’s Rice-Eccles stadium on Thursday (Nov. 14). The game is scheduled for a 2:30 p.m. start time.

“This win gives us an opportunity to advance, and we are grateful. We will work together to prepare this week and get back at it. We will watch film and go to work to be ready to play and focus on the next game,” Hemm concluded.