Connect with us

Lehi Sports

Lehi defense leads out in quarterfinal win over Cavemen

Lehi Sports

Falcon football survives scare to advance in playoffs

Lehi Sports

Pioneers blitz Layton to advance

Lehi Sports

Lehi-area runners set personal bests at state meet

Lehi Sports

State volleyball playoffs next week

Lehi Sports

Pioneers earn two podiums at state mountain biking finals

Lehi Sports

Skyridge bikers compete at state races

Lehi Sports

Falcon spikers finish 3rd in league

Lehi Sports

Pioneer spikers making strides

Lehi Sports

Bentley honored for service as LHS trainer

Lehi Sports

Lehi defense leads out in quarterfinal win over Cavemen

Published

2 hours ago

on

A superlative effort by the Pioneer defense overcame four turnovers and other offensive miscues as the No. 4 Lehi High School football team eliminated No. 12 American Fork on Friday (Nov. 8) 28-7 to earn a berth in the semifinals of the 6A state tournament.

Despite intercepting Lehi senior quarterback Jett Niu three times in the first half, the Cavemen were unable to convert on even one series during the entire first quarter and only had one first down until the final 36 seconds of the half.

The visitors got the ball first and started with a 3-and-out. However, American Fork quickly got it right back by picking Niu but only gained four yards in the ensuing first series and had to punt.

The subsequent Pioneer drive ended in a missed field goal. After two more ball exchanges, Lehi finally put something together and Niu hit junior running back Devaughn Eka for a 36-yard score at the 9:07 mark of the second quarter. The PAT conversion by senior kicker Gavin Fenn made it 7-0.

Late in the half, the Pioneers doubled their advantage on an 8-yard pass play from Niu to junior wide receiver Legend Glaskerwith 36 seconds remaining.

The Cavemen responded after the break with a 4-yard connection between senior quarterback David Gaisford and senior wide receiver Cade Wilkinson at the 6:15 mark of the third quarter.

However, that was all they would get. Their next two possessions were ended by Lehi interceptions by senior defensive back Ozzie Williams and junior defensive back Murphy Madsen, who ran his back to the AF 2-yard line.

Advertisement

An Eka score on first down was called back on a penalty, but he went in untouched from seven yards out on the retry to bump up the lead to 21-7 with 29 seconds to go in the period.

After yet another Caveman drive was frustrated by the relentless Pioneer defense, Niu found senior wide receiver Mays Madsenfor a 35-yard touchdown toss and Fenn’s PAT completed the tally for the evening with 9:52 to play.

After Lehi fumbled the ball away on the next drive, junior defensive end Penisimani Takitaki sacked the American Fork quarterback three times in a row, punctuating an outstanding overall performance by the entire Pioneer defensive unit.

For more details and photos from this contest, check out the Nov. 14 issue of the Lehi Free Press.

The Pioneers (9-2) now move on to the semifinals at the University of Utah’s Rice-Eccles Stadium. They will face off against No. 1 Corner Canyon (11-1) on Thursday (Nov. 14) at 11 a.m. The Chargers defeated No. 9 Weber (7-5) 59-34 to earn their ticket north.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *