Falcon football survives scare to advance in playoffs

The No. 2 Skyridge football team found a way to get past No. 15Riverton (4-8) 21-17 in the second round of the 6A state playoffs on Friday (Nov. 1) to earn a spot in the quarterfinals.

Riverton wasted no time getting on the scoreboard with quarterback Andrew Nielson finding Bryson Bawden for an 80-yard touchdown reception on the first play of the game.

Skyridge quickly answered with senior receiver Josh Hansen on a 68-yard catch and run, setting up a 2-yard Zaeden Selu touchdown. Both touchdowns were scored in 1:22 off the clock,setting the competitive tone of the game.

Riverton next scored on a 49-yard field goal by Will Walker,leaving three minutes left in the first quarter and giving thehome squad the lead.

Skyridge responded in the second quarter on a 10-yard TD run by senior running back Jared Iakopo. Riverton followed up with a touchdown on a quarterback sneak to put the Silverwolvesahead 17-14 at halftime.

Despite their best efforts, they were unable to score in the second half. The Falcon defense rose to the occasion, pressuring and sacking the Riverton quarterback several times.

Senior defensive back Samuel Pollmann moved to free safety in the second half, putting the secondary in position and registering several pass break-ups to energize the Falcon defense for the rest of the game. He finished with four solo and seven total tackles plus two deflections.

Skyridge head Coach Justin Hemm said, “Sam played well in this game. Sam is very detailed, understands schemes and did well with the adjustments tonight.”

Pollmann said, “It was a game-time decision to switch positions. Coach Gleaves is a smart coach and always puts us in the right spots. We have great defensive coaches that make sure that everyone knows where everyone is on the defense.”

In the second half, the Falcon offensive line asserted itself as well, opening up big holes for Iakopo and Selu to run through, helping to dominate the time of possession and limiting Riverton’s opportunities.

Senior wide receiver Junior Coughlin scored in the third quarter with a 19-yard touchdown reception from junior quarterback Kaneal Sweetwyne, essentially sealing the victory for Skyridge.

Sweetwyne converted 17-of-24 passes (71%) for 269 yards with one touchdown and one interception. He also rushed 12 times for 69 yards. Senior kicker Blake Hester converted 3-of-3 PATs.

Selu had 14 carries for 89 yards plus three catches for 35 yards and Iakopo added 33 yards on five rushes. Coughlin made three catches for 63 yards.

“Zaeden and I do our best as running backs but ultimately it is the O-line that helps us get the yards and that’s what they did in this game,” said Iakopo.

“The team executed some big plays tonight and we had some good runs. I was glad to be able to punt the ball tonight. But it was defense that pulled through for us and helped us to get the win,” he added.

Junior defensive tackle Mason Oeser had a monster game with seven solo and 12 combined tackles plus two sacks. Senior linebackers De’Shawn Toilolo and Iakopo Malufau added seven combined tackles each with three and four solo, respectively.

Senior defensive lineman Veni Tokelau added eight combined tackles while senior defensive back Darian Diarte made four solo tackles and five overall.

“The difference in the second half was the team’s level of focus,” Hemm said. “They came in reset, not thinking too far ahead of each play. They took it one play at a time. Defense did a great job in the second half putting Riverton behind the chains and putting us in advantageous situations.”

“We have a great group of players that when the clock hits zero, we can make enough plays to win a game regardless of what the score is. We definitely did that tonight,” said Pollmann.

“This was a tough game, and we did some things that made this game tough for us,” Hemm continued. “Throughout the game both offensively and defensively, the team did some good things to stay ahead of the chains in the first half and executed some drives.

“However, we had an opportunity to change the momentum with a turnover in the first half and do something with it but turned it right over and gave Riverton the field goal,” the coach said. “We need to clean up some execution things to do better.

“Riverton came in well prepared, and they were well coached and competed at a high level,” Hemm added. “I would have liked to have seen offense convert situations in the fourth quarter, but defense made key stops in the fourth quarter which ultimately decided the game.”

Iakopo said, “I’m feeling okay about the game; it wasn’t our best effort but in the end we pulled through and got the win. We need to prepare better. This past week we were a little too confident and didn’t give all our attention at practice. But I know we will go to work this week to prepare for the next game.”

Skyridge (9-2) now faces No. 7 Davis (8-3) in the quarterfinals on Friday (Nov. 8) at home. The kickoff will be at 6 p.m. unless the schools agree to move it.