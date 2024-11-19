Connect with us

Arts & Culture

LHS Drama presents “Fiddler on the Roof”

Arts & Culture

Willowcreek Middle School presents “Bringing Down the House”

Arts & Culture

Latest historical marker to showcase Lehi’s railroad history

Arts & Culture

Lehi Junior High School presents High School Musical JR.

Arts & Culture

Fall activities abound in North Utah County

Arts & Culture

Thanksgiving Point to open “Tree of Life” sculpture garden

Arts & Culture

Lehi City prepares for crowds at The Bacon Brothers concert

Arts & Culture

Lehi Arts Council presents “Puffs,” a hilarious Harry Potter parody

Arts & Culture

Thanksgiving Point celebrates Curiosity Farms grand re-opening

Arts & Culture

Historical marker unveiled at Lehi Roller Mills

Arts & Culture

LHS Drama presents “Fiddler on the Roof”

Published

7 hours ago

on

Lehi High School’s drama department is set to take on another beloved classic this fall, “Fiddler on the Roof.” The musical centers on a Jewish family in a small Ukrainian village in the early 1900s, discussing themes of tradition, change and resilience. LHS’s production is sure to wow audiences and warm hearts.

“At its core, ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ explores the struggle between maintaining cherished traditions and adapting to an ever-changing world,” shared director Mindy Nelsen in her director’s note. “Highlighting the importance of community and family, this powerful story illustrates how these bonds provide strength and support during uncertain times. In our modern world, where technology often distances us, Fiddler on the Roof encourages us to cherish and nurture our personal connections.”

“As you enjoy the performance, we invite you to reflect on these themes and consider how they resonate within your own life,” Nelsen continued.

Performances will be held at the LHS auditorium Nov. 21-23, 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8-10 and can be purchased at the Lehi High School gofan.co page.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Advertisement
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *