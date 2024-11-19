LHS Drama presents “Fiddler on the Roof”

Lehi High School’s drama department is set to take on another beloved classic this fall, “Fiddler on the Roof.” The musical centers on a Jewish family in a small Ukrainian village in the early 1900s, discussing themes of tradition, change and resilience. LHS’s production is sure to wow audiences and warm hearts.

“At its core, ‘Fiddler on the Roof’ explores the struggle between maintaining cherished traditions and adapting to an ever-changing world,” shared director Mindy Nelsen in her director’s note. “Highlighting the importance of community and family, this powerful story illustrates how these bonds provide strength and support during uncertain times. In our modern world, where technology often distances us, Fiddler on the Roof encourages us to cherish and nurture our personal connections.”

“As you enjoy the performance, we invite you to reflect on these themes and consider how they resonate within your own life,” Nelsen continued.

Performances will be held at the LHS auditorium Nov. 21-23, 25 and 26 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8-10 and can be purchased at the Lehi High School gofan.co page.