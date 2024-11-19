Skyridge Theatre presents Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast”

The Skyridge High School Theatre Department is set to wow audiences once again with their production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” The beloved Disney classic movie, adapted for the stage, will hold performances Nov. 11-25 at the Skyridge Auditorium.

According to the Skyridge Theatre website, “This stage production showcases beloved songs by Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman, complemented by captivating new music from Menken and Tim Rice. This ‘tale as old as time’ is brought to life with dazzling costumes, breathtaking sets and the extraordinary performances of the award-winning Skyridge Theatre cast.”

The cast features Paisley Fillmore as Belle and Noah Pulu as The Beast and boasts an ensemble of over 100 students. Performances will be held Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Monday evenings at 7 p.m., as well as one Saturday matinee at 2 p.m. on Nov. 23.

Tickets are $15 and are on sale now at skyridgetheatre.com. The show will be held in the Skyridge auditorium at 3000 N Center St in Lehi.