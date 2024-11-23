REVIEW: LHS presents a vibrant production of “Fiddler on the Roof”

Lehi High School Drama presents “Fiddler on the Roof,” a show filled to the brim with both love and heartbreak. The production honors the integrity of the classic beloved musical by inviting audience members to sit back and enjoy themselves, while rooting for its characters. The production reflects on themes of race, tradition and religion, and what they mean for us today.

Upon arriving, the audience can expect to be wowed by the clean and abstract set pieces already in place, accompanied by beautiful lighting that continues throughout the production.

The show opens on Tevye, the show’s narrator and main character, played beautifully and whole-heartedly by Gideon Selph. Throughout the show, Tevye converses with God and the Fiddler, allowing audiences a glimpse into his family’s strugglesand devotion to their Jewish faith.

He introduces the village of Anatevka and “Tradition,” the opening song which sets the tone for the whole production. The ensemble works hard to invite vibrant energy into the show, and it pays off. As they sing, dance and act, every cast member works together to create a show that pulls the audience in and keeps them entertained.

The production moves forward effortlessly, notably led by Tevye’s daughters, Tzeitel, Hodel and Chava, and Tevye’s wife, Golde, played by Aubrey Waters, Taylor Meigs, Skylar Bush and Isabelle Anderson, respectively. Chloe Dix playsmatchmaker Yenta, and Kaleb Phillips as Perchik also stood out, breathing life into their scenes.

Each musical number offers something different from the last. Some numbers bring an element of contemplation, like “Sabbath Prayer” and “Sunrise, Sunset,” while others offer reminders of joy, like “To Life” and “Miracle of Miracles.” My personal favorite, “The Dream,” brought the production to a new level, with special effects that had the audience in stitches. Ending in a blend of heartbreak and hope, “Anatevka” accompanies the villagers as they leave their homes.

Another next-level production from LHS Drama, this show is a beautiful reminder of tradition, change and resilience, as described by director Mindy Nelsen. Nelsen, Cheryl Allgaier, Katie Allen and Randy Blackburn are the production team behind this stunning production.

“As we watch Tevye and his family navigate their lives, we are reminded of our own challenges in balancing heritage with progress,” shared Nelsen in her director’s note. “Highlighting the importance of community and family, this powerful story illustrates how these bonds provide strength and support during uncertain times. In our modern world, where technology often distances us, Fiddler on the Roof encourages us to cherish and nurture our personal connections.”

“This show means so much to me,” shared Isabelle Anderson, a junior, who plays Golde. “Every person on the stage representsan important part of our village of Anatevka. The hard work and genuine love everyone has put into this process makes this show so special. Love is at the heart of this beautiful story, and I hope we can share that love with our audiences.”

The production will continue with three more performances, held at 7 p.m. in the LHS auditorium on Nov. 23, 25 and 26. Tickets are $8-10 and may be purchased at https://gofan.co/app/school/UT7158.