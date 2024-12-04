Lehi Arts Council presents “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical”

Lehi Arts Council kickstarts the festive spirit of the Christmas season with the production of “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical.” A hilarious show about the Herdmans, the worst kids in the history of the world. The story unfolds as the Herdman children crash Sunday school to demand roles in the annual Christmas pageant, and the whole town panics. The musical follows the classic short story written by Barbara Robinson.

The Lehi Arts production is directed and choreographed by Derrick Cain with Courtney Knight as musical director. The talented cast are energetic storytellers who easily connect with an audience through their humor and lively musical numbers.

You won’t believe the mayhem—and the fun—when the Herdmans collide head-on with the story of Christmas! Bring the family and enjoy this touching holiday classic.

“It is a great show for the whole family. We invite you to spend a part of your holidays with us,” said Cali Wilkes, Lehi Arts Council Theater Chair.

The production runs Dec. 6-21 at the Lehi Arts Center, 685 N Center St. Performances will run Thursday through Saturday and Monday evenings starting at 7:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at https://boxoffice.adventuretix.com/lehicityarts/events.