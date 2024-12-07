Festival of Trees returns to benefit Primary Children’s patients

The annual Festival of Trees is returning to the Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy this Dec. 4-7, bringing holiday magic to the community with hundreds of beautiful displays donated to help children in need at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital and beyond.

A treasured Utah holiday tradition, now in its 54th year, the Festival of Trees is presented by Intermountain Foundation and brought to life by a dedicated 80-member community volunteer board.

The festival will feature more than 550 decorated trees twinkling with a half million lights, as well as wreaths, nativities, gingerbread houses, quilts and 5,000 pounds of the locally renowned Festival of Trees fudge in 51 flavors—all of which will be available for purchase or bid at silent auction.

Festival attendees also can enjoy scones, live music, dance performances, and visits with Santa Claus and the Grinch.

All items for auction or sale at the Festival of Trees were handcrafted and donated by thousands of talented volunteers from Utah and neighboring states. Many are made in honor of friends and family who are or have been patients at Primary Children’s Hospital.

All funds raised will support Primary Children’s Hospital, provide care to children in need, and deliver on Intermountain Health’s Primary Promise to create the nation’s model health system for children.

“Our community truly is making a difference in the lives of children by supporting this beloved holiday tradition,” said Katy Welkie, chief executive officer of Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital and vice president of Intermountain Children’s Health. “We are grateful to our dedicated volunteers for their commitment to helping children thrive and invite the community to join us at the Festival of Trees.”

Community generosity like that seen at the Festival of Trees has helped children like 11-year-old Ruby to thrive. Ruby is an active sixth-grader who loves swimming, violin, soccer and writing. But when Ruby was 3 years old, her parents Ali and Mark wondered if she’d make it to her fifth birthday.

Ruby went to the doctor for a little white spot at the bottom of her neck. It ended up being cancer, and it had spread to her lungs. One tumor was pressing on her heart. Just as her family was considering hospice, doctors at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital used a then-new technology, rapid whole genome sequencing (rWGS), on Ruby and the tumor. That helped them identify a new, targeted therapy for Ruby’s cancer.

It worked. The tumors in Ruby’s lungs shrunk by 90% in a few months. “Now, there’s no evidence of disease, and she’s been off treatment for three years,” her mom said.

Ruby is now giving back and helping other families at Primary Children’s Hospital by serving meals at the Ronald McDonald Family Room.

“Last year, the Festival of Trees raised $3.4 million to help children like Ruby at Intermountain Primary Children’s Hospital,” said Janet DeWolfe, executive director of Intermountain Foundation at Primary Children’s Hospital. “We invite the community to ring in the holiday season at the Festival of Trees, and give generously to help children at Primary Children’s Hospital and boost children’s health throughout our state and region.”

Tickets are available at FestivalofTreesUtah.org or at the door at Mountain America Expo Center in Sandy from Dec. 4-7. Silent auction for trees, wreaths, quilts and other items will be held at FestivalofTreesUtah.org from 6 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, through 9 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4. Quilts and a selection of seasonal items also are for sale.