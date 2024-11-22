Three American Fork children rescued in Arizona after two-year search

Rob Shelton | Lehi Free Press

Three American Fork children who were reported missing in October 2022 have been safely recovered in Fredonia, Arizona, marking the end of a nearly two-year multi-state search effort.

According to American Fork Police, the three boys, who are not being named due to their ages, reportedly left their home in October 2022 and were picked up by someone who transported them to southern Utah. Their father, who authorities believe orchestrated their disappearance, allegedly arranged for family members affiliated with the Fundamentalist Latter-Day Saint (FLDS) faith to help hide the children.

The American Fork Police Department worked extensively with the Washington County Sheriff’s Office throughout the investigation. A breakthrough in the case came in late August 2024, when Fredonia Police Chief Jason Peterson received information about the children’s whereabouts.

The subsequent recovery operation on September 1 involved coordination between multiple agencies, including the Fredonia Police Department, Coconino County Sheriff’s Office, Kanab City Police Department, Kane County Sheriff’s Office and SWAT, Washington County Sheriff’s Office, and Homeland Security Investigation.

During the operation, law enforcement officials apprehended the children’s grandmother and aunt, who were reportedly overseeing the children at the time. The Arizona authorities arrested both women for their alleged involvement in the incident.

Lieutenant Stuart Fore of the American Fork Police Department confirmed that the children have been reunited with their mother. “American Fork Police would like to thank all the agencies and family members who assisted with this investigation,” said Lt. Fore.

Advertisement

The case demonstrates the crucial role of inter-agency cooperation in resolving missing persons cases across state lines. The investigation continues as authorities work to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the children’s disappearance and subsequent hiding.