Light The World Giving Machines open in Orem

On Monday evening, local dignitaries and the public convened for the official kickoff of The Light The World Giving Machines at the University Place Mall in Orem.

Giving Machines are a unique and memorable way to provide much-needed goods and services directly to those in need this Christmas season. Since 2017, the giving-focused vending machines sponsored by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have grown worldwide, with machines now placed in 107 cities and 13 countries on five continents, including the first in Africa and Asia.

Actor and tv personality Kirby Heyborne conducted Monday’s ribbon cutting. The event included entertainment by the Orem High School jazz band, a magic show by Orem Mayor David Young and singing by Elder Jorge Alvardo of the Seventy.

Millions of items have been donated through Giving Machines since 2017, valued at more than $32 million. The Church of Jesus Christ covers all program operational expenses, ensuring that 100% of every donation provides those in need with items from generous givers worldwide.

According the Giving Machine website sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ, donors provide “clean water, goats, meals, toys, and more to those in need.” Learn more here .

Utah County residents may give at the University Place Mall now through January 3, 2025.