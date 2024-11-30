BYU’s Chase Roberts a football superstar with a heart of gold

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

Since 2019, Chase Roberts has been making a name for himself at Brigham Young University. As a wide receiver and team captain, Roberts has led the 2024 team to an astounding nine out of eleven winning streak. With a promising potential future in the NFL, Roberts has continually worked hard to bring his team to victory.

Since he was young, Roberts has been a football player and fan. Before committing to play at BYU, he was an all-star player for American Fork High School.

“I actually was in the boundaries to go to Lone Peak as well,” Roberts said. “But I felt like American Fork was a better atmosphere for me. The coaches are awesome. The head coach, Aaron Behm, always taught us to be a man and to live like Christ would. He is definitely a role model, and I look up to him so much.”

As he continued to play at AFHS, Roberts made connections that have lasted him throughout his college career.

“I grew up with Boone Abbott, my quarterback. We both wanted to go to American Fork. I wanted to stay with him and continue to play with the guys that I had always known,” Roberts explained.

Throughout his time at AF, Roberts was a standout receiver. He finished with 217 receptions, 42 touchdowns and 3,708 receiving yards, placing him fifth in Utah high school history. With numerous awards and accolades, Roberts also boasted an impressive 6A All-State first-team honors in his Junior and Senior years. His fantastic ability and leadership traits made Roberts a three-star prospect in 2019.

Advertisement

Growing up in American Fork has impacted how Roberts views the game and himself as a player.

“They really love and buy into you outside of football. Not just the good player that you are, but they also care about how you are off the field. It’s a community full of great people that don’t get into all the drama,” Roberts said. “They embrace the simplicity of being a good person and going out and living life to the fullest.”

From his high school career, Roberts was invited to play at BYU. After serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Calgary, Alberta, he returned to BYU to continue playing the game he loved.

Shortly after, Roberts was faced with a devastating injury, resulting in necessary surgery on his hip. This redshirted him until the 2022 season, meaning it had been four years since he played the game. Still, Roberts decided to push through and fight to be a Cougar.

“There was a time when I was injured and didn’t know if I would ever get back to where I was playing in high school with my speed and cuts,” Roberts remembered. “It was a hard time, but I kept to the grind and ultimately got healthy. I was able to start making plays and have confidence moving forward. I kept getting so much support from family, friends and coaches. It all worked out.”

Since then, Roberts has steadily become a fan-favorite and Cougar nation legend. He has won numerous accolades and awards, paving his way to the NFL shortly after he earns his degree in business.

This season, Roberts has led the team to a 9-2 winning streak. After two losses to Kansas and Arizona State, he strives to continue building up his teammates and Cougar nation as a whole.

Roberts said he recovers by “Staying positive. That is life. You make mistakes and you lose sometimes. You have to bounce back. We have had a great practice this week, every day has been awesome. We are excited … to bounce back and to keep doing what we do.”

Advertisement

As he reflects on his time at BYU, Roberts finds it hard to choose moments that stand out.

“It is hard to pick a specific moment because it all accumulates into one big, amazing memory. Being with your brothers, gaining friendships and building bonds that will last forever,” Roberts said.

Repeatedly, Roberts emphasized the role his family, friends and community have had in supporting him on his journey.

“They are everything. My dad and mom have always been super supportive. They haven’t been the helicopter parents that forced me to do whatever they wanted. They allowed me to make mistakes, learn and grow. They have been a big influence on me and my football career,” Roberts said.

In addition to his close circle, the city of American Fork has rallied around Roberts in numerous ways.

“They are always reaching out and texting, especially my coaches. I see the support everywhere,” Roberts explained. “I love the little kids that come to the games and say they are Cavemen. They are always there at the game, supporting and loving us. We have a couple of AF kids on the team, so it’s fun to see us play.”

No matter what happens on the field, Roberts always puts his faith above all else. Off the field, he runs a podcast with another BYU football player about church programs, attends church on Sunday and continuously engages with the faith-centered BYU community.

“You just have to trust in God,” Roberts said. “I have to make sure that I put him first in everything. When I do that, then everything else falls into place.”

Advertisement

In looking toward the future, Roberts is extremely grateful for the support and love he has received from American Fork. Coaches, teammates, family, friends and neighbors have all helped him in unique ways as he continues in his career. As a role model for young athletes everywhere, Roberts encourages players to “keep it simple.”

“Put the priorities first. Put God first, make sure you listen to your parents, be a good kid, be kind and remember that sports isn’t everything,” Roberts said. “When you prioritize God and put all of those things first, everything else will work out. God has a plan for you. It may be playing sports in the future, it may be something else, so trust in Him.”

Chase Roberts can be seen playing with the BYU Cougars every game day. To keep up with his journey, follow him @chase.roberts27 on Instagram.