Utah Rush triumphs at Lehi’s annual wheelchair basketball game and fundraiser

Ryann Anderegg | Lehi Free Press

Lehi High School’s fourth annual wheelchair basketball game on Thursday, November 7, brought the community together for an energetic night of competition, camaraderie, and support for a worthy cause. Organized as a fundraiser for the Utah Rush wheelchair basketball team, the event featured a basketball game and an exciting auction, all for a wonderful cause–raising funds to help Utah Rush participate in more national competitions.

The Utah Rush junior team is Utah’s only competitive wheelchair basketball program. As part of the NeuroworxAdaptive Sports Program, the junior squad trains rigorously and travels to compete with teams nationwide. Funds raised at Lehi’s event will help cover travel costs and other expenses associated with their schedule. The Utah Rush team doesn’t get to hop on a bus to the next town. Instead, they must fly nationwide to compete, which becomes very expensive. Josie Killpack, Utah Rush’s fundraising coordinator, emphasized the team’s unique challenges. “The proceeds go to Utah Rush. This can help them travel to different tournaments out of state and lessen the burden of finances,” said Killpack.

The evening was filled with friendly competition and strong performances, drawing enthusiastic crowds to cheer on both teams. Lehi High’s team, also competing in wheelchairs to even the playing field, faced off against the Utah Rush in an intense matchup. The Rush team quickly established dominance, leading 30-12 as the fourth quarter began. But the game took a unique twist in the final quarter when fans boosted their favorite team’s score with each dollar donated. This “Dollar-a-Point” rule propelled the scores to astronomical levels, and Lehi finished at 385 points and Utah Rush at 928, providing an unforgettable night.

During halftime, attendees enjoyed an auction featuring various items, including tickets to the Hale Center Theater, a year-long subscription to Chatbooks, and a selection of Lehi High swag. The crowd loved the auction, and it brought in a generous sum to support Utah Rush’s mission.

Killpack expressed gratitude for the turnout and the community’s generosity. “We’re just so grateful for the people who came out tonight,” she said. “This fundraiser not only helps alleviate some of the financial burdens of traveling but also gives these kids an experience they don’t often get. Hearing their names announced, getting cheered on by the Lehi cheerleaders—it’s something special.”

The Utah Rush players cherished the chance to play locally, as they often compete far from home, sometimes without the support of family and friends in the stands. “Thanks to everyone who put this on for our basketball team. It means a lot,” said Utah Rush player Davey Killpack. “We don’t get to play around here that much, so playing a team we know is really fun for us.”

Lehi’s players embraced the challenge of playing in wheelchairs, gaining a firsthand appreciation for the skills and strength the sport requires. The Utah Rush, meanwhile, displayed impressive athleticism and teamwork, inspiring everyone in attendance.

For the Utah Rush and the community members who filled the gym, the evening was a chance to come together, support an extraordinary group of athletes, and witness the power of sports to unite a crowd. The event’s success ensured that Utah Rush can continue to represent Utah on a national level, overcoming obstacles and playing the game they love.