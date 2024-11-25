Coach Ed Larson’s retirement sparks fond memories and accolades

The Lehi Free Press solicited comments from members of the Lehi football community to give Coach Ed Larson as a gift from a few of those whose lives he has touched. We received an overwhelming response as shared below. Selections have been edited for clarity only.

Jeanne Larson, wife

Ed hates recognition and pictures of himself, but his family wants to keep those memories and they value them.

I’m not sure how many people understand this, but this is a profession with a high rate of divorce, especially at the college level. Ed knows football is hard, but it teaches so many lessons for life. When players look back on football, he hopes that the lessons that were learned from football will help with life challenges. Because of this, it has been easy for me to allow him to do this.

I hear the amazing stories of success in building these lifelong skills in the boys. Ed is always looking for ways to see where they need to work to do better. He can see the good and recognize the things that need improvement. This is a gift that he has, to help the players reach higher and perform at their best. He helps them strive to be more than they are today.

Early in his career, Ed was interviewed for an article when he was the offensive coordinator at Snow College in 1996. When he was asked about the most treasured experience in his life, this was his answer: “There is nothing greater than going home to a wife and children that love me no matter what happened on the field.” That shows his sense of perspective.

Ed is a man of integrity.

Advertisement

If you get that one eyebrow from Coach Larson, then he loves you and cares about you more than you know. As his wife, I get it the most and I know that it is out of love.

During his career, Ed has had players get injured or even that have passed away. He has continued to show personal support to these players as they have gone through these hard times. He can be found in the homes of these players, or former players, visiting and comforting them.

I sure love Ed and have a great relationship with him. We have that same relationship that he has with the players in a loving, caring way.

Tim Brantley, LHS principal

Ed is a coach that I would want my children and grandchildren to play for. He knows the game and he loves the kids. He coaches them to be very good players and more importantly teaches them to be great people. So grateful he will still be here at LHS in his teaching role!

Philip Clark, LHS assistant principal

I have been at Lehi for 17 years and when I first got here, our football program was really struggling. And whether people like it or not, the success of your football team plays a big role in the overall climate of the school. Lehi High has always been a great school, but having a successful team really instilled School pride amongst the students and community. Ed had the vision to make that happen and give that sense of pride to our community.

He cares deeply about his players and wants them to develop as human beings and students, not just players that could win games. He created a culture of investing in the school and community with his team. He comes with the team to other team’s games, school plays, and charity and outreach events in the community. He taught his players and students that they were part of something bigger than just a football team. It’s impossible to quantify how big of an impact he’s had on our school and community over his time here.

Advertisement

Doug Webb, former LHS principal

I love Ed, he is the best. He is a great coach and takes care of all students. He works with students on and off the field. He and his wife have done so much for Lehi and everyone everywhere they have been. His wife is his biggest fan and is one of the reasons that Ed is so successful. He is caring, humble, kind, a great teacher and role model. He is a great coach and has a wealth of football knowledge. I consider him a great friend and I am grateful for what he has done for our community. Congratulations on a great career.

Sean Yeager, former LHS athletic director

Coach Ed Larson’s success as a football coach at Lehi has been absolutely incredible. His list of accomplishments is endless,and he will forever be remembered for the way he turned Lehi Football into a powerhouse. Coach Larson’s dedication to building not only skilled athletes but also strong character has earned him respect from players, parents, and colleagues alike. His coaching philosophy emphasizes hard work, teamwork, and integrity, fostering an environment where students can thrive both on and off the field. Through his guidance, Lehi football has become more than just a team; it has become a family, united by a shared commitment to excellence and respect.

However, Ed Larson the individual is the person I admire most. I’ve always looked up to him. He’s just so fun to be around. His chuckle is something that draws you in. I recall countless times hearing him laugh down the hallways; I’d follow the sound of his laughter, eager to find what he found so amusing because I knew if Ed was laughing, it HAD to be funny.

Ed not only loved his athletes, but he loved all Lehi students. His classes worked so hard because they not only wanted to better themselves, they wanted to work hard for him. He’d get his students motivated with a good quote or simple joke then fire up his Motown music to get them going.

Countless times I’d see him helping kids from literally all walks of life finding ways to connect in order to empathize with them. Then he’d tell them a heartfelt story or find just the right words to help inspire them and help them feel better. It’s truly a sight to behold. Ed is more than a teacher. He’s a role model for all of us. Although he won’t be walking the sidelines for Lehi football any longer, he’ll still be in all of our hearts because he’s touched so many.

Enjoy your retirement big guy! I look forward to hearing about what the next phase in your life beholds with your loving wife Jeanie.

Advertisement

I’m a better human being because of you and I thank you from the bottom of my heart! Love you man!

Trevor Clifton, Board of Directors / Lehi Gridiron Club

I became involved with Ed during the 2016 season before his first championship when I got to know him with my son on the team. By the next year I was putting together the program and contacting sponsors. We had just come off a few years of losing and Ed rebranded the team with the new ox logo as part of reinforcing the motto of Proud to be Pioneers.

It was big of Ed to walk into that tough situation and try to make a go of things here. One of the values that I saw impressed me when Ed said, “We’re going to have these boys doing some service.” He took them to senior care facilities in their jerseys to interact with the residents. Someone observed, “That’s an interesting concept for a football team.”

Ed also wanted to keep costs down around $300 to allow as many people to come into the program as possible. He wanted to help kids take more steps from being boys to becoming men and keeping them on a good trajectory. At the Gridiron Club we tried to figure out what we could do to support that and take as much off his plate as possible. Part of that was taking over social media for the team.

My boys weren’t good enough to be starters, but they still spent time in his classroom for weights or Spanish. Kids begged to getinto Ed’s class. He knows it’s not easy growing up right now and he tried to help them identify issues in their lives and find solutions. What he taught them about accountability and personal responsibility continued to carry over into their adultyears. One example of his approach was how he had the team honor coach Andy Hadfield’s daughter as she was going through her cancer treatment.

Ed is respected across the state by all the coaches. He earned that by the time he spent with Coach LaVell Edwards, at Snowand at other high schools. No one says “I hate that coach” going to coach meetings. They’d come up and say, “Whatever you’re doing over there (such as how we were using social media) is making us look bad, but keep it up.” Generally, Ed is approachable and a good guy. He did get kicked out of a game once when we played Timpview and had to sit out the next game. Instead, he took his wife out to dinner that night. Before the next game, he told the refs the story and that he did something he shouldn’t have. They said, “We love reffing for you.” He has a good reputation with them also.

[Editor’s note: The following comments are presented in the order received.]

Advertisement

Lisa Jones, parent of players in 2018 & 2023

I was team mom for the 2016-2018 seasons while my oldest son played, and I got to interact with Coach Larson quite a bit. My youngest also played for him during the 2021-2023 seasons. He loves all the boys and cares so much about them. I watched him be concerned for the ones who were injured. He worked with all the boys to make sure they had a successful season. He also taught them lessons that they will use for the rest of their lives. You are the best, Coach Larson. Thank you for all you have done for so many boys.

Shad Olsen, player 2024

My favorite memory of Coach is when he did a lip sync his last year at camp.

Tara Olsen, parent of players in 2022 & 2024

I remember when my son Lance got in his accident with Austin McWilliams, their sophomore year, the care and love that we received from Coach Larson was amazing. He reached out multiple times to make sure Lance was doing ok and really cared about him and his recovery.

Nathan Anderegg, player 2023

Before my senior year of high school I made a deal with Coach Larson that if I got two pick sixes throughout my senior season he would give me one offensive play (a deep play like a post or seam). I ended up getting a couple pick sixes and had to remind him of this deal at the end of the regular season. We agreed Iwould get my deep route in our first playoff game (Box Elder), so he drew up the first plays against them with me running a deep post. I remember he told Jackson Brousseau to not throw it to me because they were going to have a safety playing over the top, but me and JB were talking and JB told me he was going to throw it to me no matter what, I just had to make sure it wasn’t picked off. When the game finally came around, I ran my play and JB slung it deep. They had a safety playing perfectly over top and he jumped up and easily picked it off. Larson was fuming and gave JB an earful but thank you to Coach Larson for getting me that play and thanks to JB for taking the criticism and throwing it up.

Advertisement

Isaac Terrell, player 2022

Coach Larson helped change me as a man. He taught me how to push through difficulties in life with your head up. He taught me how to lead with love, never lead people for yourself but lead to help the people you’re leading. He taught me the importance of helping others because life is nothing without other people. My high school football experience was filled with valuable life lessons because of Coach Larson.

Carsen Manookin, player 2019

One of my favorite memories of Coach Larson is when we’d be lifting in the weight room and he’d start blasting his ‘80s music and start dancing.

Drake Knowles, player 2017

Coach Larson was the first person that talked some sense into me on why I don’t actually belong in the Quarterback room. He told me from the beginning that I always should’ve had my hand in the dirt. Ever since that conversation Coach Larson had with me, I was able to go on and have a very fulfilling college career at the position he told me to play. I’ll forever be grateful for that. Much love Coach Larson!

Jaden Greenwood, player 2019

My senior year at Weber summer camp, Coach got in the middle of the dance circle and danced and got everyone hyped.

Advertisement

Creyton Cooper, player 2020

Congrats on your retirement Coach! Thankful for everything you taught me on and off the field! I’m grateful to have had the opportunity to play for you!

Brayden John, player 2019

Just want to say thanks for everything you’ve done for Lehi, Coach! I remember growing up that Lehi didn’t do a whole lot but lose. You completely changed the culture at Lehi. I have a little brother that only knows a world where Lehi wins! You’re the greatest, enjoy whatever’s next!! -Olive Garden

Cammon Cooper, player 2017

My junior year I was getting offers and playing better than the year before. There were a couple practices I didn’t do well and one day Coach Larson told me that ESPN was coming out to do an article on me and would be watching practice. So of course I tried to have the best practice of my life and did actually have a good one. I kept looking around for someone from ESPNwatching practice thinking it was people I didn’t recognize and fully believed I’d be getting interviewed and noticed with how well I did that day. When I asked Coach after practice if I was supposed to talk to anyone, he just had his signature grin and chuckle telling me that’s how I should practice every day. Come to find out it was just an old friend of Coach Larson and in no way affiliated with ESPN. He just wanted to prove a point and he did.🤣

William Overstreet, player 2017

He truly loves his players and expects a lot out of them. Even through my injuries, he expected the most out of me and helped me become a leader. Great coach – even better person! We trusted him and he trusted us.

Advertisement

Dallin Holker, player 2017

I wouldn’t be where I am today without Coach Larson. So thankful for what he has taught me on and off the field. Best to ever do it! [Editor’s note: Holker is currently rostered with the NFL’s New Orleans Saints.]

Lincoln Bunker, player 2017

Thank you for teaching me life lessons that I have and will take with me into the rest of my life. Especially on the life lesson of treating those that can’t do anything for you with more respect than you would treat those that can do things for you. “Janitor story” To the GOAT & mentor, thank you.

Coach Larson was unaware of the effort to collect these remembrances but when he was honored at the school, he did make some comments about those who had contacted him ever since he announced his decision to retire in August.

“I’m just happy to be part of this,” the coach said. “I’m grateful to the people who have reached out and thanked me but all I ever really wanted to do was to affect the lives of good young men in a positive way.

“I’m proud of my assistants and all the players that came through here,” Larson said. “Together we put Lehi back on the football map.”