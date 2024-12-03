Falcon girls hoops season preview

The Skyridge High School girls basketball team is ready to go with some returning experience along with some exciting newcomers.

The Falcons have also had to deal with some devastating injuries the past few seasons, and this one is no exception. Junior 5-foot-7 guard Kyah Perkins, a varsity contributor last year, tore her ACL in the summer and will be out the entire season.

On the more positive side, 6-0 junior post Ellah Oeser is back from her ACL tear suffered last year and played in her first game against Morgan. She will continue to play limited minutes for a few weeks.

Senior 5-8 guard Bella Sika re-injured her knee in the first game and is waiting on a diagnosis, but it is looking hopeful.

Coach Shaylee Nielsen has six major varsity contributorsreturning from last year: 6-1 senior guard Merceius Mili, Sika, Oeser, 5-6 senior guard Portia Hugh, 5-7 senior guard Lilly Meyer and 5-7 junior post Ariane Moea’i.

The coach said expected new contributors this season include 5-7 senior guard Anaiya Nelson, who moved in the spring from New Zealand, 5-7 freshman guard Elena Chiara and 5-5 freshman guard Hallee Sheffield.

“We have five seniors who we expect to be our leaders on and off the court this year,” Nielsen said. “They are a great group of kids that have high expectations for themselves and their team.

Advertisement

“We have lots of weapons on offense this season and expect to have a balanced box score each night with some kids capable of having some big individual nights,” she continued.

“We also have a lot of girls who will find ways to contribute on defense, on the boards, and in the intangibles,” Nielsen added. “In order to be successful this season, we want our girls to love each other, play hard for each other, and buy into the process.”

The varsity team will compete at the Nike Tournament of Champions in Phoenix from Dec. 17-21. Otherwise, the pre-region schedule includes a variety of in-state opponents. League play begins the second week of January.

“Region 3 will be tough again this year,” the coach said. “Every night will be a challenge. I anticipate a lot of good battles that will prepare us for the state tournament.

“In 6A this year I think there are five or six teams that will really compete for a state championship,” Nielsen said. “Our classification is always highly competitive, and I anticipate a tough season and fun State Tournament.

“We played Copper Hills our first game and I think they are the team to beat this year,” she said. “They are really well coached and have some great players who are playing hard and together.” The Grizzlies returned four varsity starters this season and beat the Falcons 59-38 on Nov. 19.

“I expect Mountain Ridge, Lone Peak, Westlake and Davis will all be great teams this year as well and ready to compete for a championship,” Nielsen said.

Skyridge visited Morgan on Nov. 21 and earned an 84-62 victory. They were scheduled to host Bingham on Tuesday (Nov. 26) for the home opener and are set to welcome Judge on Wednesday (Dec. 4). Tipoff times for all of these contests is 7 p.m. Check future issues of the Lehi Free Press for results and details.