Region 3 could see changes in realignment

The Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) Board of Trustees met and passed a first consideration of regions for 2025-27 today (Dec. 4).

In this initial draft of classifications and regions, Lehi, Skyridge and American Fork would remain in Region 3 for all sports. However, two current Region 3 schools would be moved elsewhere and Corner Canyon would once again be placed in Region 3 after being in Region 2 the past two years.

Westlake would remain in Class 6A but would be moved to Region 2 with Cedar Valley plus Salt Lake County schools Bingham, Copper Hills, Herriman, Mountain Ridge and Riverton.

Lehi and Westlake were both assigned to Region 2 in the supposedly “final” approved version during the last realignment cycle in 2022, but were abruptly moved to Region 3 a few weeks later and Corner Canyon was reassigned to Region 2.

Additionally in the current proposal, Pleasant Grove would drop to Class 5A and be placed in Region 7 with Alta, Brighton, Olympus, Skyline and Wasatch.

The initial placement of schools can be found in an attachment on the UHSAA website: Click to access 202527RealignmentRegions1stConsiderationBoth.pdf

Region 1 would be the other group in Class 6A and would also drop to five schools. This would create even more schedule challenges as programs try to find non-region opponents.

This year the Pioneers played one less game in football after they were unable to fill a spot opened by a late cancellation. Dropping to a five-team region would require them and the other schools involved to find another game in football and two more in some other sports.

A public hearing will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 6:30 pm in an attempt to get feedback from the various districts and schools on the placement of schools into regions.

The public hearing will be held virtually via Zoom only. Information will be sent to districts and member schools on Dec.9 for those who may be interested in presenting to the Board.

In addition to the hearing, the UHSAA Board of Trustees is seeking public comment regarding region placement of schools through the following link:

https://www.uhsaa.org/machform/view.php?id=14359

The assignment of schools into regions will be established on Dec. 19 by the Board of Trustees, allowing time for schools and regions to organize and schedule for the two-year alignment period. The first contests under the new alignment will take place in the fall of 2025.

The enrollment data upon which the alignment is based will be less than one year old. The UHSAA Board of Trustees retains the responsibility for alignment of all member schools.