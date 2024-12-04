Connect with us

Local football players accept college offers

Published

1 hour ago

on

Senior football players from Lehi and Skyridge high schools signed Letters of Intent to continue their careers at the next level today (Dec. 4) on the first day of the football signing period.

Seven Falcons and five Pioneers accepted athletic scholarships, all of them at Division I schools. All of the receiving institutions are part of the Football Bowl Subdivision with the exception of Idaho State and Southern Utah, which are in the Football Championship Subdivision.

One player from each school signed with Oklahoma. Others are headed out of town to Boise State, New Mexico, California and Idaho State. Utah, Utah State and Southern Utah also claimed local talent.

SKYRIDGE

Darius Afalava – Oklahoma Sooners (SEC) 6-5, 318, Offensive lineman

Junior Coughlin – Utah Utes (Big 12) 6-1, 170, Wide receiver

Ben Howard – California Golden Bears (ACC) 6-3, 335, Offensive lineman

De’Shawn Toilolo – Boise State Broncos (MWC) 6-1, 231, Linebacker

Filimone Fangupo – Utah State Aggies (MWC) 6-0, 286, Offensive lineman

Ryder Holt – Idaho State Bengals (Big Sky) 6-3, 194, Linebacker

Tavian Edwards – Southern Utah Thunderbirds (UAC) 5-11, 173, Defensive back

LEHI

Jett Niu – Oklahoma Sooners (SEC) 6-3, 185, Quarterback

Abe Jager – New Mexico Lobos (MWC) 6-2, 175, Defensive back

Rock Olsen – Utah State Aggies (MWC) 6-7, 310, Offensive lineman

Paul Latu – Utah State Aggies (MWC) 6-1, 215, Linebacker

Fuapauna Mama – Idaho State Bengals (Big Sky) 6-2, 235, Defensive end

There are other players from both programs who have received offers but haven’t yet decided where they will go.

For more details on these players and their future teams, check out the Dec. 12 issue of the Lehi Free Press.

