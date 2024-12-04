Lehi Sports
Local football players accept college offers
Senior football players from Lehi and Skyridge high schools signed Letters of Intent to continue their careers at the next level today (Dec. 4) on the first day of the football signing period.
Seven Falcons and five Pioneers accepted athletic scholarships, all of them at Division I schools. All of the receiving institutions are part of the Football Bowl Subdivision with the exception of Idaho State and Southern Utah, which are in the Football Championship Subdivision.
One player from each school signed with Oklahoma. Others are headed out of town to Boise State, New Mexico, California and Idaho State. Utah, Utah State and Southern Utah also claimed local talent.
SKYRIDGE
Darius Afalava – Oklahoma Sooners (SEC) 6-5, 318, Offensive lineman
Junior Coughlin – Utah Utes (Big 12) 6-1, 170, Wide receiver
Ben Howard – California Golden Bears (ACC) 6-3, 335, Offensive lineman
De’Shawn Toilolo – Boise State Broncos (MWC) 6-1, 231, Linebacker
Filimone Fangupo – Utah State Aggies (MWC) 6-0, 286, Offensive lineman
Ryder Holt – Idaho State Bengals (Big Sky) 6-3, 194, Linebacker
Tavian Edwards – Southern Utah Thunderbirds (UAC) 5-11, 173, Defensive back
LEHI
Jett Niu – Oklahoma Sooners (SEC) 6-3, 185, Quarterback
Abe Jager – New Mexico Lobos (MWC) 6-2, 175, Defensive back
Rock Olsen – Utah State Aggies (MWC) 6-7, 310, Offensive lineman
Paul Latu – Utah State Aggies (MWC) 6-1, 215, Linebacker
Fuapauna Mama – Idaho State Bengals (Big Sky) 6-2, 235, Defensive end
There are other players from both programs who have received offers but haven’t yet decided where they will go.
For more details on these players and their future teams, check out the Dec. 12 issue of the Lehi Free Press.