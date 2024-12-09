Lehi Free Press announces All-City athletic accolades for fall season

The Lehi Free Press is recognizing the following Lehi-area athletes with the fifth annual All-City awards for the fall 2024season.

This program is designed to honor the best of our local high school competitors. The selections were made based on nominations from coaches, available statistical information and the results earned by each athlete in state-level competition. Final decisions were made by the newspaper staff.

In this article, we honor competitors from the cross country, girlstennis and boys golf teams. In subsequent weeks, we’ll present our All-City girls volleyball, girls soccer and football teams.

Lehi Free Press

All-City Honors

Fall 2024

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

Most Valuable Performer

Laney Martin (Fr. Lehi): 23rd in Region 3, she finished 11th atDivisionals and came in 15th at the 6A State final.

Honorable Mention

Remy McAdams (So. Lehi): DNR in Region 3, 14th at Divisionals, 17th at 6A State.

Lucy Hawkins (Jr. Skyridge): 7th in Region 3, 20th at Divisionals, 18th at 6A State.

Jane Hawkins (Fr. Skyridge): DNR in Region 3, 17th at Divisionals, 27th at 6A State.

Maggie Peterson (Fr. Lehi): 26th in Region 3, 23rd at Divisionals, 40th at 6A State.

Macie Wakely (Sr. Skyridge): 25th in Region 3, 24th at Divisionals, 42nd at 6A State.

Clara Madsen (Jr. Skyridge): 11th in Region 3, 8th at Divisionals, 48th at 6A State.

BOYS CROSS COUNTRY

Most Valuable Performer

Miles Braithwaite (Jr. Lehi): DNR in Region 3, he came in 11that Divisionals and finished 19th in the 6A State race.

Honorable Mention

Ian Greene (Jr. Skyridge): DNR in Region 3, 16th at Divisionals, 22nd at 6A State.

Edward Fuller (Sr. Skyridge): DNR in Region 3, 4th at Divisionals, 23rd at 6A State.

Jameson Lowry (Jr. Lehi): DNR in Region 3, 13th at Divisionals, 30th at 6A State.

Taylor Kjar (Sr. Skyridge): 11th in Region 3, 15th at Divisionals, 33rd at 6A State.

Parker Allred (Sr. Lehi): DNR in Region 3, 25th at Divisionals, 35th at 6A State.

GIRLS TENNIS

Most Valuable Performers

SKYRIDGE VARSITY TENNIS TEAM. In a rare double achievement, not only did the Falcons win their fifth consecutive state title, but every state player earned a gold medal in her bracket. The winners were:

Bella Lewis Sr.: Seeded No. 1 at First Singles, never challenged.

Andi Armstrong Jr.: Seeded No. 1 at Second Singles, surviveda close semifinal.

Naomi Johnson Sr.: Seeded No. 1 at Third Singles, cruised through the tournament.

Kaia Sperry Sr. & Ava Ericksen Jr.: Seeded No. 1 at First Doubles, in control of the bracket.

Sophia Bleak Sr. & Lacey Jaussi Sr.: Seeded No. 2 in SecondDoubles; came from behind to win their semifinal and then upset the No. 1 Lone Peak duo in a marathon final.

Honorable Mention

Sadie DeSpain (Jr. Lehi): Seeded No. 6 at State, advanced to the 6A quarterfinals in First Singles.

BOYS GOLF

Most Valuable Performer

D’Adiddas Notoa Fr. (Lehi): Finished 10th in the Region 3 medalist standings, tied for 12th at 6A State.

Honorable Mention

Toa Ofahengaue Sr. (Lehi): Finished fourth in the Region 3 medalist standings, won the gold medal at the region stroke championship, tied for 28th at 6A State.

Calvin Armstrong (Sr. Skyrdige): Twelfth in Region 3, tied for 42nd at 6A State.

Austin Holland (Sr. Skyridge): Seventh in Region 3, tied for 53rd at 6A State.