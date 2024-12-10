Lehi to host national hoops showcase, top BYU recruit to play

Beky Beaton

The Lehi boys basketball team will present the Utah Holiday Hoopfest basketball showcase on Dec. 12-14, bringing in teams from Texas, Arizona, Louisiana, New York, Virginia, Missouri, Colorado and California to play some of Utah’s best boys and girls teams in three intense days of competition.

The Pioneers play at 7:30 p.m. both Friday and Saturday nights. On Saturday, Utah Prep plays at 6 p.m. right before Lehi. This team includes 6-foot-9 wing A.J. Dybantsa, a five-star talent who is ESPN’s No. 1 prospect in high school basketball and the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 NBA draft.

Dybantsa announced his commitment to sign with BYU on Tuesday morning (Dec. 10). He is the highest-rated recruit in BYU history.

“The purpose of these events is to bring together the best in high school basketball on a regional and national level and allow teams to compete against other top programs from around the country,” said Glenn Smith, President and Founder of Hoopfest Basketball, Inc.

“It allows participants to use the game as an early-season measuring stick,” he continued. “I’m excited to bring back the Hoopfest Basketball Tour to Lehi. We had a great event here last year.”

Tickets for the 5th Annual Holiday Hoopfest are on sale to the public. For more information on the Hoopfest Basketball Tour and to purchase tickets, visit www.hoopfestbasketball.com.

Tickets are $20 for general admission, $10 for students, $90 for a family pack of five, and $10 for senior citizens. Seniors may purchase tickets at the door; all other tickets must be purchased online.

“Once again, we have an outstanding field for Holiday Hoopfest,” said Coach Reed Bromley. “We have top boys and girls teams from both Utah and out-of-state with multiple teams receiving pre-season top 100 rankings by MaxPreps.

“We are excited to host such a high-level event here at Lehi High School,” he added. “We’d like to invite the community to come out and enjoy some great basketball.”

Visiting girls teams include Riverdale Ridge from Thornton CO; Perry from Gilbert AZ; and Faith Family from Dallas TX. Utah girls teams include state 6A No. 1 Copper Hills and No. 2 Lone Peak as well as Westlake and Ridgeline.

The boys teams include iSchool of Lewisville TX; Liberty from Baton Rouge LA; Fort Worth Eastern Hills TX; St. Raymond of Bronx NY; Wakefield from Alexandria VA; Cardinal Ritter College Prep from St. Louis MO; Duncanville TX; and Harvard Westlake out of Studio City CA (highest-ranked team at No. 10 nationally).

Utah boys programs include 6A teams No. 3 Corner Canyon and No. 4 Lehi plus Orem and Timpview, ranked No.1 and No. 2 in 5A, along with Wasatch Academy and Utah Prep Academy.