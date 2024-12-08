Lehi Historical Society presents its Christmas store

This year’s Christmas offerings at the Lehi Historical Society include two different cutting boards featuring a map of Lehi, a Lehi baseball cap and a “There’s no place like home for the holidays: Lehi” Christmas ornament.

“Unique cutting boards are quite desirable right now,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society. “Ours are super fun for anyone who loves Lehi or wants to share their home with someone else.”

The boards, which feature some of Lehi’s most iconic locations, are made of bamboo and engraved locally. The cutting board with a handle measures 7 inches by 13.5 inches and costs $40. The 13.5 inch by 11.5-inch rectangle cutting board is $50. Artwork was done by St. George artist Jeannie Chamberlain.

The Lehi baseball cap is $25. The Decky brand cap with mesh backing comes in solid black, beige and black, and gray and black. The navy cap is all fabric with no mesh backing.

All Christmas ornaments are $10 and feature Lehi themes.

All proceeds benefit the Lehi Historical Society, which strives to collect, obtain, record, preserve, protect, educate and promote the history of Lehi and its peoples and to document Lehi’s impact on the American West yesterday, today and forever.

Purchases can be made online at lehihistory.com or at the Historical Society office at 99 W. Main St. STE 100, Tuesday through Thursday from 12-5 p.m. Cash, card and Venmo are accepted. For more information, call 801-768-1570.