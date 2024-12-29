Mixed-use development kicks off at old Draper prison site, The Point

After years of in-depth planning and site preparation, development is quickly moving forward at The Point. To mark the occasion, the Point of the Mountain State Land Authority hosted a historic groundbreaking of Porter Rockwell Boulevard on Dec. 17, and the public was invited to attend. The event will showcase the significant progress made to develop The Point in a way that reflects Utahns’ vision. It will feature speeches by several Utah leaders who will kick off construction with real-time excavation demonstrations.

Construction of Porter Rockwell Boulevard kickstarts development as the site’s main road, connecting The Point to the rest of the region, significantly improving north-south mobility and providing convenient access to the site’s future amenities. This critical regional road will facilitate the movement of goods and people between Salt Lake and Utah counties, Utah’s most populous and fastest-growing region.

“We’re building much more than just a road; we’re building a community. The Point will be a place for all Utahns to enjoy with their friends, family and coworkers,” said State Rep. Jordan Teuscher and Land Authority co-chair. “We are maximizing taxpayers’ return on investment by developing The Point in a way that provides a direct and immediate benefit to Utahns. With this backbone infrastructure, we are literally laying the groundwork for a vibrant, mixed-use community that offers thousands of high-quality jobs and economic opportunity, world-class shopping, entertainment and office space, and a wide variety of housing and transportation options.”

While other development projects may start at the periphery of a site due to limited access to existing infrastructure, Porter Rockwell Boulevard will establish a backbone that kicks off Phase I Development at the heart of the site. With bike lanes and sidewalks, Porter Rockwell Boulevard will move people, not just cars. The road is intentionally designed as an important thoroughfare for commuters and as a convenient pathway for pedestrians, cyclists and visitors. Safety features will be integrated into narrower intersections to facilitate the seamless movement of people across the road. In the future, shops, cafés and office buildings will line Porter Rockwell Boulevard, incorporating a human-centered design that fosters a sense of place and creates an impactful experience.

During the 2022 and 2023 General Legislative Sessions, Utah lawmakers created a $165 million loan fund to invest in infrastructure at The Point. This loan will be paid back with interest from revenue generated by future ground leases as development progresses. In addition to Porter Rockwell Boulevard, other infrastructure projects include the installation of major utilities such as power, water, sewer, storm drain and telecommunications. With the competitively selected developer for Phase I, The Point Partners, committing billions of dollars in private-sector funds, Utah taxpayers will stand to benefit from a more than doubling of a return on investment.

“Developing The Point is a massive undertaking that will not happen overnight. The sheer magnitude of our work cannot be overstated,” said Michael Ambre, The Point executive director. “We are building the entire water, sewer and storm drain system, upgrading the power grid and constructing several roads to support a new community that reflects Utahns’ vision and values.”

The Land Authority has taken a fiscally sustainable approach to infrastructure development, recycling concrete from the decades-old prison buildings to use in the future roads and building foundations. This forward-thinking solution has reduced truck traffic, improved air quality and responsibly preserved aspects of the site’s history to build its future.

“This is a historic milestone for all Utahns. For years, I have said that we would rather be right than fast in developing The Point. Today I am pleased to report that we’re doing both—we’re doing it right, in record time,” said Utah Governor Spencer Cox. “I am confident that The Point will further establish Utah as a global economic leader, a premier destination for recreation and a hub for innovation.”

Over the years, more than 17,000 Utahns added their voice to the visioning and planning for The Point. As development moves forward, Utahns will continue to have opportunities to provide feedback on future development. In the coming months, more details will be released regarding Phase I Development plans that include signature features Utahns want. These features include The Promenade, the Innovation District, the River-to-Range regional trail, the Central Green park and much more.