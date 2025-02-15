Youth only fitness classes offered at CrossFit Hyperion

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

Michelle Tolboe, owner and operator of CrossFit Hyperion, has a passion for helping youth engage with others and build healthy habits.

“When you are younger, you have a lot of developing and growing to do. You are learning so many things. We felt that it was so helpful to bring what was working for adults to a kids audience,” Tolboe explained.

Hyperion offers a youth-only fitness class for those ages 11-17. During the summer, the gym also hosts classes for kids ages 3-8. A typical youth Hyperion class features an age-appropriate and challenging workout all in the space of an hour. What sets Hyperion apart is its commitment to ensuring that each participant is exercising safely and being coached correctly.

“It’s a coach-led class. We warm up the kids, make sure the correct muscles are warm, they are stretched, and that they are ready to work,” Tolboe said. “You have eyes on you the whole time making sure you are moving safely. One thing we are really adamant about is kids learning to move their bodies safely without creating an injury. We do all the hard work. We plan the workout, the format and what we want to do. All you have to do is show up and listen, which works great for kids.”

Hyperion works hard to dispel the myths that youth should not engage in too much physical activity. The coaches and owners all try to promote healthy habits that will follow the youth throughout their lives. Additionally, the kids all encourage each other and begin to form healthy friendships.

“CrossFit is a community. It is a culture that we have,” Tolboe expressed. “We wait for everyone to finish the workout, we cheer everyone on, we give high-fives, we do workout games and we only accept positive encouragement. It transfers over into their real-life scenarios. They learn to be mentally and physically tough. They are healthier and able to focus better.”

Advertisement

CrossFit Hyperion strives to make fitness easy and accessible for younger children, tweens and teens. By investing in health at a young age, Tolboe hopes to build a community of health.

Hyperion offers three free classes for any participant to try out the workout classes. After that point, memberships are available. For more information, visit www.crossfithyperion.com or follow @hyperioncrossfit on Instagram and Facebook. CrossFit Hyperion is located at 1983 W 680 N in Pleasant Grove.