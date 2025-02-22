Falcon boys end season with tough loss to Knights

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

The No. 11 Skyridge High School boys basketball team fell short in a hard-fought 6A state tournament matchup with Region 3 rival No. 6 Lone Peak on Friday (Feb. 21) at Lone Peak High School.

The second-round game was the first tournament appearance for both teams, who had each earned a bye in the first round through regular-season play. Falcon scoring droughts in the second and fourth quarters set up the Knights for a 55-44 win.

The loss ended Skyridge’s season with a 12-12 mark, while Lone Peak (15-8) will go on to play third-ranked Layton High School (20-4) in the 6A quarterfinals on Feb. 24.

Feb. 21: Lone Peak 55, Skyridge 44

The Falcons came out strong with senior standout forward Jordan Kohler putting the first points on the board from beyond the arc just past a minute into the game. Skyridge led 13-9 at the end of the first quarter.

Lone Peak charged back in the second quarter, outscoring the Falcons 15-4. Full-court pressure by the Knights led to Skyridgeturnovers. Buoyed by trips to the foul line, Lone Peak led 24-17 going into halftime.

The Falcons found their rhythm again in the third quarter and pulled within three points of the Knights but could not stop the Lone Peak offense.

Skyridge shooting went cold again in the fourth quarter and foul trouble continued to plague the Falcons, giving the Knights extra points from the stripe. Lone Peak extended its lead to end the game with an 11-point advantage.

Free throws were a game changer for the Knights, who made 15 points from the free-throw line while Skyridge put in just four, accounting for the entire difference in the final tally.

Kohler had a phenomenal night, scoring 26 points for the Falcons including four triples. Junior Ryder Gentry added eight points for the visitors.

“I’m really proud of our kids,” said Skyridge Coach Jeff Gardner. “They battled hard the entire night. They prepared well and played hard. Down the stretch, we just couldn’t get enough shots in.

“I’m proud of our team and who they are as people and as players,” he continued. “I’m super proud of what they’ve accomplished this year. The kids got better and better with each game and that’s what you want as a coach.”

Gardner recognized the contributions of Skyridge seniors Joshua Hansen, Aisa Aumoeualogo, Jordan Kohler, Joshua Johnson and Creighton Pennock on the season.

“Of course, a shout out to our five seniors and the positive impact they had on each other and on the program. They will be missed,” the coach said.