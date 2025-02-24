Pioneer boys exit playoffs after tough quarterfinal loss

The No. 8 Lehi High School boys basketball team led by as many as 17 points against No. 1 Herriman (23-2) on Monday (Feb. 24) at the University of Utah’s Huntsman Center, but the Mustangs took over the lead with 5:46 to play and were able to hang on for the narrow victory in the 6A state quarterfinals.

Feb. 24: Herriman 67, Lehi 63

As expected, the Mustangs had their way early in the game and jumped out to an 11-4 lead at the 4:36 mark of the initial period. The Pioneers took a time out and after returning to the court, they netted 11 unanswered points to move in front 15-11 early in the second quarter.

Senior wing Easton Hawkins got the run started with a steal, dishing the ball to sophomore guard Saxon Young for the first of 10 triples that Lehi converted in the game. Young scored the next basket too, and on the other end senior forward Jared Martin collected a defensive rebound to regain possession.

Senior forward Peyton Hawkins then got an offensive board and a putback to even the tally at 11-all. After several more fruitless exchanges, sophomore wing Ashton Shewell stole the ball and went coast-to-coast for a fast-break layup

A short time later, Shewell deflected the ball to senior guard Cole Welch for a turnover. The ball eventually ended up in the hands of senior center Drew Durrant, who finished the play at the hoop with contact.

Herriman broke the streak at that point, but the Mustangscontinued to be outhustled for the remainder of the period, which was punctuated by Shewell’s fast-break dunk off another steal. Lehi headed to the locker room with a 28-19 advantage at the half.

Peyton Hawkins got a defensive rebound to open the third quarter, and Easton Hawkins drove in for a bucket to make the play count. The Pioneers got the ball right back after taking a charge, and this time Easton Hawkins passed it out to Welch for a triple.

Shewell hit from long distance on the next Lehi possession to push his team ahead 36-19, and the Mustangs called a time out to regroup. Following that pause, Herriman scored 12 unanswered points with four treys to get themselves back into the contest.

The Pioneers were still in front 43-40 entering the final period, but the Mustangs soon took over the lead. The margin got as wide as seven points twice down the stretch, but Lehi whittled it to two after a 3-pointer from Peyton Hawkins.

Unfortunately, with under 10 seconds left on the clock, the Pioneers were forced to foul for possession and Herriman converted both free throws for the final margin of victory.

Lehi shot 51 percent from the field for the contest and 48 percent from long distance, but struggled at the free-throw line, converting just 3-of-8 while the Mustangs were 8-of-10. The Pioneers had a combined 13 assists and 13 steals against just eight turnovers but got out-rebounded by 10.

Young led the attack with 16 points, three boards, four assists and five steals and Shewell added 15 points. Easton Hawkins was the focus of the Herriman defense but still managed nine points, three rebounds and six assists.

Welch was a perfect 3-for-3 from distance for nine points and also had three assists. Peyton Hawkins finished with eight points, four boards and three steals. Durrant and Martin also made contributions.

“That’s a good team and well coached,” said Coach Reed Bromley. “After the time out in the third, they came back out and punched us in the face. We got away from the game plan and they got the momentum on their side.

“We limited their big shooters in the first half, but they hurt us at the end,” the coach said. “I’m really proud of my five seniors. Even though he was limited today, everyone knows Easton is an All-State kid and still did a lot of good things in this game.

“This whole group has grown by leaps and bounds during this season,” Bromley continued. “You could see by how they felt after this loss that they put their whole heart and soul into it. As a coach, I can’t ask for more than that.”

Lehi finished the season with a 14-10 record after graduating seven seniors from last year’s 6A championship team.