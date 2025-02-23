Local hunter wins goose-calling contest for second year in a row

The 2025 Western Hunting and Conservation Expo was held Feb. 12-15 at the Salt Palace Convention Center. The expo is the largest hunting convention open to the public in the western United States. Five hundred hunting and outdoor businesses showed the latest in hunting gear, and over 55,000 attendees filled the convention center this year.

One of the most popular events is the goose-calling contest. Lehi resident and last year’s winner, Ryan Barnes, defended his first-place finish with a repeat win.

“I was not too optimistic going into the competition. There are always great competitors who improve from year to year. This is the eighth year I have competed, and you just never know how you’ll do,” he said.

Barnes, along with his dad, Gin Barnes, have hunted waterfowl in marshes, valleys and fields all over the United States. Barnes’ love for the sport and his passion for writing has brought him to his position as the editor for “Waterfowl Magazine”.

“This new job has provided opportunities to visit places I could only dream about. I recently returned from Louisiana where I got to hunt with some of the most avid bird hunters in the U.S. I made a lot of new friends and tasted good ol’ southern food. Their hospitality is legendary, and I was not disappointed,” Barnes shared.

Barnes’ wife, Alexis, was at the contest to cheer him on along with their 11-month-old, Avery.

“I have always had such great support from my family. I couldn’t have done it without them,” said Barnes.