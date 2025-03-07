Utah residents support Ukrainian refugees through Lifting Hands International

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

​Since 2016, Lifting Hands International (LHI) has provided aid, volunteers and supplies for problems all over the globe. Located in American Fork, LHI continually works to support those in need. Since the war began in Ukraine and Russia, the organization has continually helped the people in Ukraine. Through their efforts, they have provided something much more important than supplies – they give hope.

When the war first broke out, LHI was one of the first organizations to get involved.

“We were there within days when the invasion started. We have networks all over the country and we have an especially strong one in Eastern Europe,” Jessica Arch, development director of LHI said. “We were able to send staff immediately to Moldova and we started there initially with shelters when Ukrainian refugees were pouring over the border… With the first rush of invasion, we bought a bus and evacuated people over the border. It became us establishing our shelter for women and children that is still operating in Lviv.”

Quickly after the first attacks, LHI began working closely with those in Ukraine to build a strong network. They have had around eight operating centers scattered throughout the country, each serving the people there to the best of their abilities. The shelters are places where refugees can find a safe space, internet to connect with loved ones, supplies, physicians, group therapy, tutoring and caring volunteers ready to aid wherever they can. With all the trauma that war causes, LHI strives to be patient and loving with each individual they help.

“There’s another war happening in Ukraine, one that doesn’t make the headlines. It’s the battle inside people’s minds,” explained Hailey Smith, director and CEO of LHI. “Trauma in Ukraine runs deep, and its scars aren’t always visible. That’s why we focus not only on delivering food and supplies but on helping people heal. It is not just about survival — it is about dignity, about holding onto the last piece of a life that war has not yet stolen.”

In addition to the centers, LHI provides medical care for those affected by the shellings and they send supplies for the refugees and the front lines of the war.

“What’s wonderful is with the aid program we can ship in a lot of aid to Ukraine. We have our volunteers all over the state of Utah, but specifically focused in American Fork. We have volunteers coming in and donating specific things that we send to Ukraine,” Arch shared. “That’s been tremendous in building connections across the globe.”

Currently, LHI has sent over 20 shipments of needed items to Ukraine, with another shipment scheduled to leave before the end of the month. The shipments include necessities such as hygiene items and wheelchairs with handmade items such as quilts and loving notes. As the war rages on, the surplus of volunteers strive to remember the individuality of each person they are helping.

“The Ukrainian people are some of the most resilient people I have ever met. They are so resilient and committed to their country, culture and freedom,” Arch expressed. “Living through war is hard… but we know the people we are helping. They aren’t just numbers on a chart. These are people we have relationships with and it is a lot harder to walk away when it’s a real name and face. We have seen a tremendous amount of support from Utah for Ukraine, but it’s not the same as 2022. It has been steadily decreasing. But, we are committed because these are our friends.”

Donations are continually needed for theUkrainiann people. For a list of drop-off locations and the needs list, visit www.lhi.orgor follow @liftinghandsinternational on Instagram and Facebook. To hear real life stories from Ukraine, visit the LHI blog under their website.

As the war continues, LHI is rededicating themselves to the people and their care.

“Today, like every day since the invasion, LHI’s teams are delivering aid in Ukraine. Humanitarian aid is so much more than the initial emergency response,” said Smith. “Every box of food, every warm blanket, every session with a psychologist, or every surgery in a hospital we stock with supplies after a missile attack is more than just aid – it’s a message: you are not forgotten.”