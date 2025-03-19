Society seeks nominations for Lehi Heritage Day

The Lehi Historical Society is seeking nominations for those who are making history today to honor at this year’s Lehi Heritage Day on Sept. 1. The names of those chosen will be engraved in the Lehi Heritage Day Monument in front of the Legacy Center at 123 N. Center St.

“We are looking for people who have given a lot of time, service and energy to our community,” said Lara Bangerter, director of the Lehi Historical Society. “We hope everyone will reflect on the lives of those around them and let us know who has been exceptional as they have strived to live a good life.”

The public is invited to submit nominations through April 15. Historical society members will consider the nominations and vote to determine the eight couples/individuals to be honored this year.

The nomination form may be accessed at lehihistory.org by selecting “Lehi Heritage Day” in the upper-right corner of the main menu and choosing “2025 Nomination Form.” From here, an online nomination form as well as a downloadable PDF are available. Please email the forms to lehihistory@gmail.com or mail them to the Lehi Historical Society at 99 W. Main St., STE 100, Lehi, UT 84043. All nominations must be submitted by April 15. Providing more information about the potential nominee is better than less information.

Ideal nominees are those who have lived many years in Lehi, although not necessarily currently, and have done much to improve life in Lehi. If a couple is nominated, at least one nominee must be living and able to attend the celebration.

Past honorees have been Little League coaches, scout leaders, teachers, foster parents, founders of sports programs, owners of long-time Lehi businesses, fire and police department chiefs, officers, chaplains and volunteers, builders of floats and directors and volunteers with the Rodeo Committee to name a few. A list of past honorees can be found at lehihistory.org with the other nomination materials.

“It’s amazing to see all the different ways people have benefited our community,” said Bangerter. “We look forward to this year’s submissions and learning about what people have done and are doing.”

Lehi Heritage Day honorees are celebrated in a parade, honoree program, meet and greet, Lehi Free Press article and finally, their name will be engraved in the Lehi Heritage Day Monument at the Legacy Center. “Friends, family and the public come to congratulate them. It’s a great day,” said Bangerter.

Lehi Heritage Day is a city-sponsored event celebrating Lehi’s history and those making history today. This year’s theme is “Lehi Artists Present and Past.”

If you are an artist or know a Lehi artist who should be featured at the event, please get in touch with the historical society at lehihistory@gmail.com or call 801-768-1570.

John Knollin Haws, founder of the Lehi Historical Society, started Lehi Heritage Day with the goal of sharing Lehi’s past along with Lehi’s present-day history makers. Since the first Lehi Heritage Day in 2014, more than 100 citizens have been honored and memorialized in the Lehi Heritage Day Monument.

“Lehi Heritage Day is a much-anticipated event, and we hope everyone will attend,” said Bangerter. “Connecting with and celebrating Lehi’s remarkable past is good for us. It reminds us of the blood, sweat and tears that went into making Lehi what it is today. We hope our event inspires us to be better and do better for the sake of our families and community.”