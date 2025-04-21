Chick-fil-A Citizen of the Month: Local hero David Laycock receives life-changing lung donation

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

Running through burning buildings, saving lives, and working to keep up his fire-rescuing skills were David Laycock’s daily activities for 29 years. As a firefighter, Laycock changed countless lives and changed the community for the better. Recently, Laycock received a double-lung transplant, saving his life and allowing him to continue giving to his community.

Becoming a firefighter in American Fork was never a difficult decision for Laycock. He started his firefighting career as an unpaid volunteer. His love for others made him love the work.

“I’ve always lived in American Fork and knew a lot of people in the department,” Laycock explained. “I really just wanted to help people.”

Laycock began to make additional connections within the community and his department through his time on the fire crew. With nearly three decades under his belt, he witnessed manychanges in the city and the department.

“I’ve served under seven different fire chiefs,” Laycock shared. “I watched the transition from a volunteer fire department to a full-time fire department…They began requiring you to become medically certified, and I complied. I was at an opportune time to watch the fire department grow.”

While the job was incredibly rewarding, Laycock said it did not come without hardships. He never felt particularly nervous about firefighting, but he understood the seriousness of each call.

“You have to make sure you were trained properly and followed procedure,” Laycock said. “I’ve lived in American Fork all my life. I recognized the people on a lot of the calls I went to. I’ve seen things that people shouldn’t have to see. Some of the outcomes are good, and some are bad. We are always there to help and try to make the best possible outcome, but you see so many sad things…I know that somebody has to help, and I felt like I was capable of helping.”

Around two years ago, following his selfless service, Laycock received a harrowing diagnosis. While on the job, he had inhaled a toxic substance that scarred the interior of both lungs. With the condition, as the body attempts to heal the damaged area, more scar tissue develops until breathing becomes impossible. Ever a fighter, Laycock continued to stay strong even as he was on 10 liters of oxygen, 24 hours a day. He knew his time was limited, and his only option was to apply for a double lung transplant.

Through four months of testing, Laycock tried to be as healthy as possible to ensure the best chances for a successful transplant operation. While some people wait 6-8 months for a lung transplant, Laycock waited an astounding 10 days. To his surprise, he was a perfect match for a donor.

“I struggled with that a bit, knowing that someone had to die for me to live. I have to think of it differently and recognize that someone was gracious enough to donate so I could live,” Laycock shared.

When Laycock was advised that the lungs were available, he hurried to the University of Utah for surgery. During a ten-hour surgery, he received a new, healthy set of lungs. The medical team performed the surgery with expertise, and Laycock was in the ICU for an unheard-of two days before being transferred to a cardiac-focused unit.

He recently returned home from the hospital and expressed immense gratitude for the transplant.

“My family and I are most grateful that someone was willing to donate. People don’t have to donate, but in my case, with a wife, four children, and ten grandchildren, the impact is amazing,” Laycock said. “It allows me to continue to live. I still ask myself, ‘Why me?’ But, I am very grateful.”

In reflecting on his journey, Laycock said he would not have changed anything.

“I’ve always wanted to help people in American Fork. I grew up here, I respect it and love it. I felt like that was how I could best serve is to help others,” Laycock said. “I have gone on thousands and thousands of calls over the years, and there are good and bad outcomes. But, for the most part, citizens rely on people who are qualified and able to help.”

To celebrate the Laycock family, Chick-fil-A in American Fork graciously provided a meal and celebration.