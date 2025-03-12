Lehi area principals shuffle leadership roles

Megan Wallgren | Lehi Free Press

New leaders but familiar faces are taking the helm at three of Lehi’s secondary schools for the 25-26 school year. Respected members of Lehi’s past and current educational community were named as principals for Lehi High School, Lehi Junior High, and Viewpoint Junior High Schools

Current Viewpoint Middle School principal Aaron Barth was tapped for the Lehi High School position. Barth’s previous experience in Lehi also includes time as Willowcreek’s principal, and he was an assistant principal at Lehi High School. Barth has eight years of experience as a principal.

“Becoming the Principal of Lehi High School is a dream come true for me. Having lived in the Lehi community for most of my married life, I have witnessed firsthand the kindness, tradition, and pride that make this area so special. Whether it’s a trip to the grocery store or celebrating Lehi Round-Up week, the sense of community here is undeniable. I feel truly blessed to work in a place where my children will attend and to serve a school with such a rich history of excellence,” said Barth in an Alpine School District announcement.

“At Lehi High, I hope to continue to ensure that every student is academically, socially, and emotionally prepared for life beyond high school. Education goes beyond reading, writing, and arithmetic—it’s about fostering positive interactions and developing individuals who contribute meaningfully to society,” added Barth.

Current Westlake High School principal, Dr. Christian Smith, will be taking the position at Viewpoint vacated by Barth. Smith has eight years of experience as a principal both at Westlake in Saratoga Springs and at Polaris High School in American Fork. No stranger to Lehi, Smith’s experience also includes time as a teacher and assistant principal at Lehi High School.

“I’m excited to be a part of Viewpoint; it’s the school I was hoping for. Thanks to a great administration, faculty, staff, students, and parents, the school hit the ground running when it opened, and I can’t wait to be a part of it,” Smith told the Lehi Free Press.

On Alpine School District’s website, Smith said, “I’m one of those lucky people who get paid to do what they love. I struggled academically in school, which is why I never planned to make it my profession, but something clicked for me during college; once I decided to become a teacher, I never looked back. A simple thought guides my approach to education, ‘Teaching is a form of creation. Every child has infinite possibilities for growth.’ My greatest enjoyment is helping students realize those possibilities and chase after them.”

Current Lehi High School assistant principal Eric Loftin is taking over as principal at Lehi Junior High. Loftin has 11 years of administrative experience.

Regarding his new role, Loftin said, “I am excited for the amazing opportunity to be the Principal of Lehi Junior High. As a member of this community and having children who have attended this school, I am well aware of the great administrators, teachers, students, and parents that make Lehi Junior High such an incredible place to be. I can’t wait to be a part of it.”

In an announcement on the ASD website, Loftin continued, “I believe that education is the foundation for success. Through our strong relationships, built on trust and respect, we can move the educational process forward to ensure that all students learn at high levels to find success.”

The current Lehi Junior High principal, Matt King, will be the principal at Westlake High School.