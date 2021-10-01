Falcon volleyball goes 2-2 as play continues

The Skyridge volleyball team earned a couple of victories in four matches the last two weeks after posting a 3-2 result at the Rocky Mountain Champions Classic Tournament Sept. 11-12.The Falcons beat Crimson Cliffs 3-0, Mountain Ridge 2-1 and Union 3-0 in that event.

Sept. 14 Lone Peak 3, Skyridge 0

The Falcons fought hard against the Knights and pushed the first two sets to extra time, but they fell by the narrowest of margins as Lone Peak prevailed 26-24, 27-25, 25-21.

Skyridge junior outside hitter Emma Grant led the attack with 12 kills and also had 18 serve-receives. Senior outside hitter Rose Moore added 10 kills, 10 digs and 17 assists, while junior outside hitter Madison Standifird also had 10 kills with 20 digs.

Senior setter Emma Meyer served a pair of aces with 20 assists.Senior libero Licia Echevarria led the team with 32 serve-receives and 23 digs.

Sept. 16 Skyridge 3, Layton 1

The Falcons fell to the Lancers 25-19 in the first set but recovered to blitz the visitors 25-12, 25-13, 25-11 in this non-region contest. The team had a combined 19 aces to aid their efforts in the match.

Moore provided seven of those to go with four kills, a block and 13 assists. Grant had 11 kills, three aces and 11 serve-receives. Standifird contributed nine kills.

Meyer laid down five aces along with 14 assists. Echevarria had 12 serve-receives. Sophomore middle hitter Elle Mccandless had six kills and two aces while junior middle hitter Olivia Marshall made five kills and two aces.

Sept. 21 Pleasant Grove 3, Skyridge 0

The Falcons competed well against the No. 1 Vikings, but the visitors earned a 25-17, 25-22, 25-16 victory. The 21 Skyridgekills were spread among six players.

Grant was the top scorer with seven and also had 14 serve-receives. Moore had six kills and six assists, while Standifird had five kills, a team-high 12 digs and 17 serve-receives. Meyer had 10 assists and Echevarria made 11 digs and 17 serve-receives.

Sept. 23 Skyridge 3, American Fork 0

The Falcons tallied a comfortable 25-19, 25-13, 25-14 win on the road against the Cavemen. The team posted a combined 29 kills and 14 aces in the match.

Standifird notched 10 kills, three aces and 15 serve-receives. Grant had five kills and five aces, Marshall also had five kills and Moore added four kills, four aces, nine digs and nine assists.Meyer had 16 assists and seven digs, while Echevarria added 10 digs and nine serve-receives.

The Falcons (2-2, 10-5) will visit Lone Peak (4-0, 12-4) for the Region 4 rematch on Tuesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m.